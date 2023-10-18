Carol Polcovar’s New Book, "A Murder on Allen Street," Set in 19th Century New York, is a Poignant Tale of a Young Immigrant Determined to Find Who Murdered of Her Friend
Honolulu, HI, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carol Polcovar, whose diverse career includes playwriting, play doctoring, and teaching high school psychology, history, and civil law, has completed her most recent book, “A Murder on Allen Street”: a fascinating tale that follows a young immigrant whose investigation in the murder of her friend leads her to discover the corrupt and dangerous world of New York City during the late 1800s.
Originally from Coney Island in Brooklyn, author Carol Polcovar has taught English and writing at Brooklyn College and Long Island University, and holds an MFA in poetry from Brooklyn College, where she studied with award-winning poet John Ashbery. Her poems have been published in several literary magazines; her plays have been produced in New York, Hawaii, and Italy. Polcovar’s docudrama depicting the first night of the Stonewall Rebellion won Theatermania and Talkin’ Broadway awards for best docudrama of the festival season, and in 2016, the Manhattan Borough president issued a proclamation honoring the author’s many contributions to the city of New York.
Polcovar writes, “Time: the late nineteenth century. Place: the city of New York, a mecca for the ambitious and the corrupt where the poor barely survive on the wages for their fourteen-hour workday. Crime is at its highest, higher than it will be in all of the city’s history. Nevertheless, the burgeoning city is alive with possibilities. This is the setting for a different kind of coming-of-age story. Sixteen-year-old Rivka Lenski, a recent Russian Jewish immigrant and orphan, cannot even read or write English. Her days are spent on survival.
“When her coworker and friend Frieda Baum is found murdered in a house of assignation on Allen Street, Rivka pledges to find the murderer and bring justice to her friend’s devastated family. Rivka’s search to find her friend’s killer leads Rivka deeper into the diverse and complex world of late nineteenth-century New York, a world rife with corruption, racism, and crime yet filled with colorful characters like the criminal lawyers Hummel and Howe and Mother Mandelbaum, the head of organized crime in the city.
“Rivka’s search brings her face to face with the intertwined worlds of this New York, from the glorious mansions of Grammercy Park to the haunts of ambitious prostitutes and entertainers, into the lives of women who love each other as well as informants and pickpockets while growing stronger and more aware of a world she had never before noticed. Through her unexpected friendship with Mercy, a maid in the house where her friend Frieda died, Rivka learns how to read and write and about the cruelty of racism in her new land.”
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Polcovar’s book draws upon the author’s knowledge of New York City and her own family’s history to weave a unique tale that follows an immigrant’s journey to find their place in a new land and learn what it means to be an American. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Murder on Allen Street” is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Murder on Allen Street” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
