L.D. Nichols’s New Book, “What Dragons Did Do,” Follows the Adventures of a Young Boy Who Vows to Help His Friend, a Dragon, No Matter How Dangerous Others Claim He is
Poway, CA, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author L.D. Nichols, a twenty-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, has completed his most recent book, “What Dragons Did Do”: a charming story of a young boy who must help his best friend, a dragon, escape to safety when a brave knight comes to slay him.
With multiple deployments under his belt to both Iraq and Afghanistan, author L. D. Nichols has served as an F/A-18 and MV-22 pilot before retiring to the airlines. Currently, the author lives in San Diego with his wife, two children, two dogs, and lots of wild critters.
Nichols writes, “A boy is awakened to the untamed nature of his flying, fire-breathing, childhood playmate, only to realize his winged friend will need his help. The boy’s coming-of-age will challenge his ideas of friendship, love, forgiveness, and loyalty to save his best friend.”
Published by Fulton Books, L.D. Nichols’s book was inspired by and written for the author’s then school-aged nephew as a coming-of-age story about the ability to see past another’s faults, and the hard choices this presents. With beautiful and colorful artwork to help bring Nichols’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “What Dragons Did Do” and want to revisit this magical and heartwarming story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “What Dragons Did Do” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
