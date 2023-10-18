Al Dillapree Sr.’s New Book, "The Cranium Canvas," is a Captivating Assortment of Stories That Provides Insight Into the Challenges and Trials of Life as a Barber
Sterling Heights, MI, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Al Dillapree Sr., a former barber of seventeen years, has completed his most recent book, “The Cranium Canvas”: a captivating series of short stories inspired by the author’s time as a barber that delves into the ins and outs of the barber industry, and the ways in which barbers and their clients can connect to form life changing bonds.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1972, author Al Dillapree Sr. served in the Navy for almost a decade, earning various awards and medals and is a proud Desert Shield/Storm veteran. Dillapree Sr. is the former senior writer and managing editor for “Against the Grain” magazine and ran an online column for Barbershop Connect called “The Clipper Chronicles.” The author has also had the honor of producing, writing, directing, and hosting multiple online shows, including “Barber Sports Talk,” “The Dream League” show, and “Politics Beauty.” In his spare time, Al enjoys being with his family, including his wife of seventeen years, their four children, and their three grandchildren.
Published by Fulton Books, Al Dillapree Sr.’s book draws upon the author’s years of experience to explore the many struggles that often go on behind the barber chair that have usually remained behind the scenes. The perfect blend of artistic and educational, “The Cranium Canvas” gives firsthand accounts of various perspectives of barbering that translates to any profession, forming an intriguing success-for-life manual for readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Cranium Canvas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
