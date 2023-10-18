Darrell Carr and Gregory Carr’s Newly Released "D Story Time" is a Charming Collection of Short Stories That Will Delight and Entertain
“D Story Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Darrell Carr and Gregory Carr, is a classic collection of short stories for young readers to enjoy alongside their loved ones as lessons of faith, family, and friendship unfold.
Florissant, MO, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “D Story Time”: a fun and warmhearted treasury. “D Story Time” is the creation of published authors Darrell Carr and Gregory Carr.
Darrell Carr and Gregory Carr share, “Short children stories based upon growing up in a small old-fashion town that had no tolerance of bad behavior would get you a free pass to time out. My environment was a great place to live, like the Walton’s Mountain, with small stores that sold children toys, candy, and eagle stamps. All my books are true stories written about my own experiences and creativity with the hopes to bring good reading for story time in day cares, nursery, and simply an old-fashion bedtime story for the little ones to enjoy with a happy ending which makes it all worth writing about.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrell Carr and Gregory Carr’s new book takes readers to a simpler time through the power of creative writing.
Consumers can purchase “D Story Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “D Story Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Darrell Carr and Gregory Carr share, “Short children stories based upon growing up in a small old-fashion town that had no tolerance of bad behavior would get you a free pass to time out. My environment was a great place to live, like the Walton’s Mountain, with small stores that sold children toys, candy, and eagle stamps. All my books are true stories written about my own experiences and creativity with the hopes to bring good reading for story time in day cares, nursery, and simply an old-fashion bedtime story for the little ones to enjoy with a happy ending which makes it all worth writing about.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrell Carr and Gregory Carr’s new book takes readers to a simpler time through the power of creative writing.
Consumers can purchase “D Story Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “D Story Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories