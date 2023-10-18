Kathleen Doxsie’s Newly Released "A Children’s Book of Silly Poems" is a Lighthearted Collection of Amusing Poetry for Young Imaginations
“A Children’s Book of Silly Poems,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathleen Doxsie, is a charming reading experience meant to encourage joy and promote a love of reading.
Indianapolis, IN, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Children’s Book of Silly Poems”: a delightful arrangement of comical verse. “A Children’s Book of Silly Poems” is the creation of published author Kathleen Doxsie, a dedicated wife and mother of three who is enjoying her retirement.
Doxsie shares, “I picked out the title for this book because I wanted it to be fun and lighthearted.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Doxsie’s new book provides readers with the simple enjoyment of reading to entertain the mind as a treasury of humorous writings unfold.
Consumers can purchase “A Children’s Book of Silly Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Children’s Book of Silly Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith Publishing
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
