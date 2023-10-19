Lady Kimberly Motes Doty’s Newly Released "A Godly Way of Life" is an Empowering Discussion of How to Actively Live in Line with God’s Plan
“A Godly Way of Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lady Kimberly Motes Doty, is an articulate inspirational that examines key components of life and faith that pushes readers to a new understanding of living as Jesus taught.
Redington Shores, FL, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Godly Way of Life”: a thoughtful opportunity for personal and spiritual growth. “A Godly Way of Life” is the creation of published author Lady Kimberly Motes Doty, an ordained minister and an accomplished author. She has an associate degree in computer information systems, a bachelor’s degree in computer science, a master’s degree in business, a naturopathic doctor’s degree, is a certified natural health professional, as well as being certified as a life coach, spirituality coach, professional body healing coach, a Pilates instructor, a yoga instructor, certified in reflexology, sports nutrition, and fitness instruction.
Doty shares, “What is a godly way of life? A godly way of life is living our lives in 'the way' Jesus lived his life, the 'godly way,' according to His teachings.
“A godly way of life is the way we conduct ourselves in our every thought, action, and reaction in our everyday lives to let the rest of the world see our Creator through us by doing the right thing, even when no one is watching. By following in 'the way' in which Jesus Christ lived, a godly way, by living our lives in a godly way, we begin to crave more and more the teachings of the Bible and to learn the Bible, which teaches us how to love unconditionally, to be thankful, to glorify our Creator and to become a light, an example that the rest of the world can see our Creator’s unconditional love, acceptance, and grace through us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lady Kimberly Motes Doty’s new book will challenge readers to step out of their stagnant spiritual path and become more active in their pursuit of connection and understanding of God.
Doty shares in hope of aiding others on their journey to God so they can find and cherish a truly fulfilling spiritual path.
Consumers can purchase “A Godly Way of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Godly Way of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
