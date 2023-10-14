Renowned Musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew Releases Touching New Song in Honor of Ukrainian War Victims

Since February 2022, over 1500 Ukrainian children have tragically lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing war, with an alarming 20,000 reported missing by the Ukrainian authorities. In a heartfelt response to this devastating situation, acclaimed musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew has released a new song titled "Fly Away - Відлітати" to pay tribute to the mothers who have lost their children in the conflict.