Renowned Musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew Releases Touching New Song in Honor of Ukrainian War Victims
Warsaw, Poland, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Since February 2022, over 1500 Ukrainian children have tragically lost their lives or been injured in the ongoing war, with an alarming 20,000 reported missing by the Ukrainian authorities. In a heartfelt response to this devastating situation, acclaimed musician Mark Anthony Bartholomew has released a new song titled "Fly Away - Відлітати" to pay tribute to the mothers who have lost their children in the conflict.
The Official Music Video released on October 10, 2023 shows an artistic portrayal of children affected by war, incorporating authentic war footage from Ukraine. Directing the video posed a significant challenge for Bartholomew, given the emotional nature of the included footage.
To watch “Fly Away- Відлітати,” please visit the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NcaTiTxwRs
Having experienced the blessings of being a father to five children and personally serving through several wars, Bartholomew empathizes deeply with the pain and sorrow that the mothers of the Ukrainian war victims are enduring. He shares, "I can only imagine what those mothers are going through during this conflict. It's a heartbreaking reality that no parent should ever have to face."
"Fly Away - Відлітати" is a poignant composition that seeks to touch the hearts of Ukrainians and offer solace to those affected by the war. The song, which was written and produced in 2023, was created during Bartholomew's support of Ukraine through the European Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating his commitment to the cause and his desire to make a meaningful impact.
Now available on popular streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and SoundCloud, listeners worldwide can experience the emotional journey that "Fly Away" takes them on. The song combines powerful lyrics and a heartfelt melody, creating a musical experience that connects with people on a deep emotional level.
By sharing his talent and expression through music, Bartholomew aims to bring attention to the urgent need for peace and healing in Ukraine. He hopes that his song will not only provide comfort to the grieving mothers but also raise awareness about the ongoing conflict and inspire collective action towards a resolution.
To listen to "Fly Away - Відлітати," visit the following streaming platforms:
Spotify: Fly Away - Single by Mark Anthony Bartholomew | Spotify
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/fly-away-single/1709827902
Amazon Music: Fly Away by Mark Anthony Bartholomew on Amazon Music
YouTube: Fly Away (2023) - Official Music Video - YouTube
SoundCloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/9CBRJ
For more information about Mark Anthony Bartholomew and his music, please visit his Spotify profile.
Spotify: Mark Anthony Bartholomew | Spotify
X: https://x.com/MarkAnthonyBart
Media Contact:
Newport River Music
+48-505-276-068
bart@newportriver.com
