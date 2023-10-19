Tonya "Tone" Eisenbise’s Newly Released "God Provides, His Ministry" is a Thoughtful Reflection of the Ways in Which God Works Upon Our Lives
“God Provides, His Ministry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tonya "Tone" Eisenbise, is a compelling discussion of a series of unexpected twists of fate that led individuals closer to God.
Pahrump, NV, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God Provides, His Ministry”: a potent reminder of the connection between God and His creation. “God Provides, His Ministry” is the creation of published author Tonya "Tone" Eisenbise.
Eisenbise shares, “This book is about the wonderful ways God provided His ministry to people in situations with cancer, depression, was dead on arrival, drowned, and many more. They walked through their days dealing with these issues never realizing how God was watching over them when God turned their situations around!
“May you, too, find comfort from God in any trials you maybe facing. God gives a promise to those who want to walk and talk with Him. He says 'I will never leave you or forsake you.' That's God's Ministry.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tonya "Tone" Eisenbise’s new book will encourage and comfort as readers reflect on the touching message of hope found within.
Consumers can purchase “God Provides, His Ministry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Provides, His Ministry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
