The BOXER-6617-ADN Blends Robust, Industrial Hardware with Low-Power, Efficient Processing
A ruggedized, tough industrial PC, the BOXER-6617-ADN is built for tough environments.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leading provider of embedded PC solutions, AAEON, is delighted to announce the official launch of the BOXER-6617-ADN, a robust, efficient industrial embedded PC featuring the Intel® Core™ i3-N305, Intel Atom® x7211E, and Intel® Processor N-series processors (formerly Alder Lake-N).
Available in models with up to the Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor SKU, the BOXER-6617-ADN takes advantage of up to 8 cores and 8 threads of computing power with the extremely efficient 15W processor.
Equipped with up to 32GB of SODIMM-based high-bandwidth DDR5 memory, the PC’s I/O caters to applications requiring high-speed communication with external devices, such as AMR, smart city, and CNC device solutions. To do so, the BOXER-6617-ADN hosts six DB-9 ports offering RS-232/422/485 functionality, along with dual 2.5GbE LAN, dual HDMI, and a 10-pin terminal block for peripheral device connectivity and communication protocols that particularly suit its use as an industrial machine controller.
In addition to its flexible memory and wired connectivity options, the BOXER-6617-ADN’s hardware is tailored for harsh industrial usage, with its fanless body capable of operating in temperature ranging from -20°C to 70°C. The system also has a wide 9V ~ 36V DC input range with circuit protection, and is engineered to withstand high levels of vibration and shock.
Utilizing SSD-based storage through a 2.5" SATA HDD and an M.2 2280 M-Key slot, the BOXER-6617-ADN grants more flexibility for expansion for storage-heavy applications. Moreover, M.2 E and B-Key slots support 5G, Wi-Fi, and LTE connectivity for edge-to-cloud data exchange and wireless communication with industrial machinery.
The BOXER-6617-ADN is now available for order via both the AAEON eShop and its standard sales channels.
For more information about the BOXER-6617-ADN, please visit its product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
