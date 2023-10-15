Zinier Launches Partnership Program to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Field Service Management
Zinier launches the Zinier Partner Program (ZPP) to empower frontline workers and enhance field service operations through strategic partnerships, offering two levels of collaboration and numerous benefits. Five partners have already joined, reflecting the company's commitment to improving technology equity and worker productivity.
San Francisco, CA, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zinier, a company on a mission to empower frontline workers and those who support them, proudly introduces the Zinier Partner Program (ZPP). Understanding the vital role played by partners in enabling technology equity for deskless workers, Zinier's ZPP is a pivotal step towards improving the lives and productivity of these workers.
Prateek Chakravarty, CEO, stated, "Zinier's Partner Program is a testament to our dedication to frontline workers and our commitment to making their lives more productive and connected. We are thrilled to collaborate with partners who share our vision. With the power of our program and these partnerships, we're redefining what's possible in field service.”
The ZPP is a strategic initiative designed to foster strong, customer-focused partnerships. The program places a strong emphasis on nurturing partnerships that empower businesses to optimize field service operations, elevate customer satisfaction, and deliver service excellence. The ZPP offers a range of benefits aimed at promoting partner expertise, business growth, and profitability, all while focusing on delivering exceptional value to clients.
ZPP offers two partnership levels, Standard and Advanced, catering to partners' strategic goals and investment capacity. Standard partners may look to resell Zinier's products without a long-term investment commitment. While Advanced partnership is suited for those willing to invest in comprehensive project autonomy. Both levels offer benefits such as opportunity referral fees, a dedicated point of contact, and access to a vibrant partner community. Since its launch, 5 partners have already signed up for the program and 4 more are on track for the end of October.
Paul Fistori, Senior Director, Channels & Alliances at Zinier, adds, "Our partners play a pivotal role in helping organizations deliver exceptional field service. We're excited to offer them a program that not only recognizes their value but also enhances their capabilities."
Raoul Hingle, Head of Growth and Strategy at Zinier, further emphasizes, "We see the Zinier Partners Program as a key enabler for digital transformation in field service. By working together with our partners, we aim to make field service operations more efficient and customer-centric."
About Zinier
Zinier is a company on a mission to empower frontline workers – and the people supporting them – to achieve greater things for themselves and the world around them. With the majority of workers worldwide being deskless, Zinier recognizes the need for technology equity to improve the lives and productivity of these workers. Guided by a deep understanding of the world of frontline workers, Zinier orchestrates workflows to help field service organizations install and maintain their critical assets in the field that facilitate the development of a smart, connected, sustainable world.
Zinier offers a connected cloud platform that brings together work orders, assets, inventory, capacity, workforce, schedules, and customers using AI-driven automation and analytics. Its web and mobile apps automate back-office tasks, enable technicians to record their work seamlessly in the field, and enhance the customer experience. The platform is designed with both out-of-the-box software and customizable workflows to meet diverse business needs. This has resulted in cost savings, higher revenues, and improved employee engagement for customers worldwide.
Zinier’s global team is headquartered in Silicon Valley with leading investors including Accel, ICONIQ Capital, Founders Fund, Newfund Capital, NGP Capital, Tiger Global Management, and Qualcomm Ventures LLC.
Prateek Chakravarty, CEO, stated, "Zinier's Partner Program is a testament to our dedication to frontline workers and our commitment to making their lives more productive and connected. We are thrilled to collaborate with partners who share our vision. With the power of our program and these partnerships, we're redefining what's possible in field service.”
The ZPP is a strategic initiative designed to foster strong, customer-focused partnerships. The program places a strong emphasis on nurturing partnerships that empower businesses to optimize field service operations, elevate customer satisfaction, and deliver service excellence. The ZPP offers a range of benefits aimed at promoting partner expertise, business growth, and profitability, all while focusing on delivering exceptional value to clients.
ZPP offers two partnership levels, Standard and Advanced, catering to partners' strategic goals and investment capacity. Standard partners may look to resell Zinier's products without a long-term investment commitment. While Advanced partnership is suited for those willing to invest in comprehensive project autonomy. Both levels offer benefits such as opportunity referral fees, a dedicated point of contact, and access to a vibrant partner community. Since its launch, 5 partners have already signed up for the program and 4 more are on track for the end of October.
Paul Fistori, Senior Director, Channels & Alliances at Zinier, adds, "Our partners play a pivotal role in helping organizations deliver exceptional field service. We're excited to offer them a program that not only recognizes their value but also enhances their capabilities."
Raoul Hingle, Head of Growth and Strategy at Zinier, further emphasizes, "We see the Zinier Partners Program as a key enabler for digital transformation in field service. By working together with our partners, we aim to make field service operations more efficient and customer-centric."
About Zinier
Zinier is a company on a mission to empower frontline workers – and the people supporting them – to achieve greater things for themselves and the world around them. With the majority of workers worldwide being deskless, Zinier recognizes the need for technology equity to improve the lives and productivity of these workers. Guided by a deep understanding of the world of frontline workers, Zinier orchestrates workflows to help field service organizations install and maintain their critical assets in the field that facilitate the development of a smart, connected, sustainable world.
Zinier offers a connected cloud platform that brings together work orders, assets, inventory, capacity, workforce, schedules, and customers using AI-driven automation and analytics. Its web and mobile apps automate back-office tasks, enable technicians to record their work seamlessly in the field, and enhance the customer experience. The platform is designed with both out-of-the-box software and customizable workflows to meet diverse business needs. This has resulted in cost savings, higher revenues, and improved employee engagement for customers worldwide.
Zinier’s global team is headquartered in Silicon Valley with leading investors including Accel, ICONIQ Capital, Founders Fund, Newfund Capital, NGP Capital, Tiger Global Management, and Qualcomm Ventures LLC.
Contact
ZinierContact
Anne Balmedina
+44 773 895 1604
zinier.com
Anne Balmedina
+44 773 895 1604
zinier.com
Categories