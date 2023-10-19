Luis Hernandez’s Newly Released “The Little Book that Told the Truth Vol. 01: Even Good People Go to Hell Too!” is an Inspiring Resource for Anyone Seeking God’s Truth
“The Little Book that Told the Truth Vol. 01: Even Good People Go to Hell Too!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Luis Hernandez, is a complex discussion of biblical truths that will challenge and empower readers to pursue a life in line with God’s requirements.
Coconut Creek, FL, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Book that Told the Truth Vol. 01: Even Good People Go to Hell Too!”: a potent reminder of the need to be aware of one’s spiritual wellbeing. “The Little Book that Told the Truth Vol. 01: Even Good People Go to Hell Too!” is the creation of published author Luis Hernandez, a dedicated husband who resides in Florida and held a career within the federal government.
Hernandez shares, “Why do you need to read this book? Simply for eternal salvation and everlasting life. Also, to be able to differentiate the truth from false religious doctrines. You see, the word has you thinking that if you are a good person, a good citizen, you feed the poor, you give to charity, you help the elderly, you volunteer in a hospital, you serve your community, and so on that you then die and automatically go to heaven. Wrong. The truth is Jesus is the Way, the Truth, and the Life. It’s not about how good you are. It’s about what he did for you. So if you want to know the truth, I challenge you to read this book cover to cover, and I will promise you that you will change and receive the answers to the questions that rattle your mind. You will look at the world in a different light, and your spiritual eyes will be opened. In addition, most people think that if they accept Jesus, they automatically go to heaven. Well, they are correct But what they don’t take to account is consequences. You can be born again, and your final destination will be heaven. But you probably get there a little quicker and with much pain and suffering. When you get born again, the battle starts right there and then. You are marked. And this pertains to believers. But if you haven’t accepted Jesus, well life has never begun for you because you are spiritually dead. Look, a nonbeliever understands man’s laws, good and bad. But what a nonbeliever needs to understand is salvation. Now salvation is not a license to sin, whether you are saved or unsaved. You will have to deal with consequences of your sins. Salvation simply means your final eternal destination. In this book, you will discover truth and everlasting life. And the truth will set you free.
“In addition, there are many topics that I cover in this little book that will greatly bless you in your spiritual walk in life. I pray you discover them all in Jesus name. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luis Hernandez’s new book presents readers with a food for thought approach to taking care of one’s relationship with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Book that Told the Truth Vol. 01: Even Good People Go to Hell Too!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Book that Told the Truth Vol. 01: Even Good People Go to Hell Too!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
