C. J. Rysen’s Newly Released "The Solution" is an Evocative Contemporary Fiction That Will Challenge and Excite Readers
“The Solution,” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. J. Rysen, is a complex journey of unexpected challenges as two seemingly opposite individuals find themselves facing inexplicable circumstances.
New York, NY, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Solution”: a gripping fiction that offers a bit of fantasy while addressing the realities of our often confusing modern world. “The Solution” is the creation of published author C. J. Rysen.
Rysen shares, “Imagine if you are ordered to assassinate someone, or you will be stripped, tortured, and killed, all to happen in front of thousands of people. What will you do? But then it gets worse. You’re told if you fail to kill him, then your closest friend, your brother, will be mandated to kill both you and him. And if he fails, then all three of you will be similarly tortured and killed. Will you be willing to make him responsible for making that decision…because you failed?
“In other words, if you fail to kill him, he will still die anyway, but then other people will also die, and you will be accountable. But then it gets even worse. Much worse. And there is absolutely no possibility of escape from this dilemma.
“The Solution is a spellbinding tale, with riveting adventure that confronts racism head-on. This third book by C. J, Rysen, author of In the Course of Three Hours, an apocalyptic thriller (www.inthecourseofthreehours.com), and coauthor of Convinced? Decisive Answers to the 21 Most Challenging Questions, results in a solution that is the only way to solve what has become the most repulsive challenge of all mankind.
“Javãn and Christopher—one is a well-educated successful Christian, and the other grew up in the hood and is a drug addict and atheist—encounter the most stressful as well as the most rewarding experiences imaginable while being chased by their would-be killers. One who has experience surviving in the wild and the other having never been outside the inner city undergo adventures and exploits while on an unplanned three-day float trip together through the wilderness, encountering bears, Sasquatch, UFOs, and unexplained paranormal phenomena. The story is quite intense and culminates in an unexpected ending that will leave the reader entranced with a solution that applies to everyone on the face of our planet.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. J. Rysen’s new book brings a unique tale to life with vivid imagery and heart-stopping circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “The Solution” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Solution,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
