Theresa Merritt-Watson’s New Book, “Black Tech: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Leaders in Technology,” Explores the Inspiring True Stories of Black Inventors
Philadelphia, PA, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Theresa Merritt-Watson, a passionate advocate for education and diversity, has completed her most recent book, “Black Tech: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Leaders in Technology”: is an enlightening read designed to help not only African Americans learn and appreciate more about Black participation in the development of the United States, but all people as this is a vital part of history.
Merritt-Watson shares, “‘Black Tech’ is written for first- to third-grade readers, but its content is applicable to all ages. In the book, a young narrator presents Black inventors and their unique inventions in a colorful way that catches the eye of the reader. Some of these lesser-known inventors highlighted in the book include Gladys West, Jesse Russell, Alexander Miles, Frederick Jones, and other dynamic scientists and engineers.
“The book is designed to appeal to anyone with ten seconds to read short descriptions paired with colorful illustrations. The book is also designed to invoke pride in the readers and to encourage readers to pursue their own passions with purpose and clarity,” Merrit-Watson said. “It is difficult to know where you are going if you do not know where you are from.”
Published by Fulton Books, Theresa Merritt-Watson’s book was born out of the author’s belief that exposing young people to history early on is incredibly important, as well as her desire to give readers an opportunity to see themselves and their potential. Through “Black Tech,” Merritt-Watson aims to spark curiosity while developing a platform for young readers to envision their own limitless potential and appreciate the power of reading.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Black Tech: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow - Leaders in Technology” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Merritt-Watson is also looking to participate in book signings, book fairs, and host classroom readings.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816 or contact her publicist Megan Freeman at meganj_freeman@yahoo.com.
