Author Lee Anne M. Sgambati’s New Book, "Sierra's Journey," is a Moving Story of Faith & Healing That Documents the Author's Daughter as She Recovers from a Car Accident
Recent release “Sierra's Journey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lee Anne M. Sgambati, is a poignant and compelling true story that centers around the author's daughter, who becomes involved in a horrific car crash that leaves her severely injured. Through the grace of God and the incredible medical team that worked tirelessly to save her, Sierra begins a slow yet inspiring path to recovery.
Las Cruces, NM, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lee Anne M. Sgambati, a devoted mother, has completed her new book, “Sierra's Journey”: a powerful true story that follows the author’s daughter as she fights for her life after a terrible accident that sent her through heaven’s gates and back again, with the odds against her but God, a magnificent team of doctors working to save her life, and the fight of a warrior brought her back to us, despite her prognosis.
Born in Mountain View, California, author Lee Anne M. Sgambati lived in the Bay Area until she was a teenager, eventually moving to New Mexico where she has remained ever since. After losing one of her twin boys before he was two, the author gave birth to her daughter, Sierra, the subject of “Sierra’s Journey.” Married to her husband in 2019 and widowed in 2021, Sgambati has faced many challenges throughout her life, but through God has been able to overcome it all.
“Sierra was always an exceptional child,” writes Sgambati. “She was the child every parent hoped for. From the time she was two, she already knew she wanted to be the next Jenny Finch. She started T-ball at four years old on the pitcher’s mound, and that is where she played until she was nineteen when she was in a horrific car accident. She had a team of about twenty doctors, and every one of them warned us that people didn’t make it through this kind of accident. But they didn’t know Sierra and how she knocked low odds out of the ballpark.
“She earned a full ride to college because of her amazing pitching abilities. I was the mom who was at every game, cheering her on, encouraging her to do her best, and not letting her be too hard on herself when she made mistakes. It made my heart so happy to see my baby girl on that pitcher’s mound, probably more happy than her when she was standing on the pitcher’s mound. I was sure that I would see her on TV, playing one day.
“Then one day, I received a call from Coach Lucas, and my world, Sierra’s world, and all of our family’s world changed. We lost our Sierra that day and gained a new Sierra. She defied all odds, and she is alive and able to do the things we all take for granted, and we are so very grateful first to God, then to Sierra for fighting, to the amazing neurosciences ICU doctors and nurses, the extraordinary staff at the rehab hospital in Las Cruces, and lastly to all the people who patiently stood by her side and helped her get to the point she is today.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lee Anne M. Sgambati’s enthralling tale began as a healing process for the author after Sierra was discharged from the hospital, allowing her to work through the mental and emotional toll her daughter’s accident took on her. Realizing Sierra’s story could be an inspiration to others, Sgambati shares “Sierra’s Journey” with the hope that it could encourage readers and bring peace, hope, and faith to those suffering their own personal tragedies.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Sierra's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
