Author Lee Anne M. Sgambati’s New Book, "Sierra's Journey," is a Moving Story of Faith & Healing That Documents the Author's Daughter as She Recovers from a Car Accident

Recent release “Sierra's Journey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lee Anne M. Sgambati, is a poignant and compelling true story that centers around the author's daughter, who becomes involved in a horrific car crash that leaves her severely injured. Through the grace of God and the incredible medical team that worked tirelessly to save her, Sierra begins a slow yet inspiring path to recovery.