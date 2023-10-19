Author Debra Mak’s New Book, "Invisible Limp," is a Profound Memoir That Recounts the Scars and Struggles the Author Has Been Forced to Carry Throughout Her Life
Recent release “Invisible Limp,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debra Mak, is a stunning autobiographical account of the author's life that explores the difficult trials and struggles she has faced, and how, despite the incredible loss and heartache that left her devastated, she managed to find a way through it all and survive.
Winter Garden, FL, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Debra Mak, a mother of three, two of whom have passed away, who currently resides in Winter Garden, Florida, has completed her new book, “Invisible Limp”: a heartfelt memoir that follows the author as she reflects upon the challenges and struggles that she has been forced to endure, including the death of two of her children, and how she managed to persevere through it all.
“I’m sure our world is starving for healing,” writes Mak. “There is a miraculous blend of raw and real life experiences that knocked the wind out of me in every chapter. It takes you through crushing losses where life stops and begins again. It’s soul writing that smacks you awake.
“I was accompanied by the spiritual force of humanity. Whatever made me a writer has everything to do with misery and how we can evolve to find our highest and deepest selves in the dirt, in the darkest of times. I’m a living scar that hits the floor each morning, giving thanks for a new day.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Debra Mak’s stirring and impactful tale follows the author to the edge and back as she faces every mother’s worst nightmare, but still manages to find a way to crawl back out from the darkness. Captivating and deeply personal, Mak shares her story to help encourage readers to find the resilience they need to keep moving through whatever struggles that life throws their way, and to help them realize they are enough to survive both the terror and beauty of what it means to be fully human.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Invisible Limp” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
