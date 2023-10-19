Author Debra Mak’s New Book, "Invisible Limp," is a Profound Memoir That Recounts the Scars and Struggles the Author Has Been Forced to Carry Throughout Her Life

Recent release “Invisible Limp,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Debra Mak, is a stunning autobiographical account of the author's life that explores the difficult trials and struggles she has faced, and how, despite the incredible loss and heartache that left her devastated, she managed to find a way through it all and survive.