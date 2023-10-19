Author S.P. Huddleston’s New Book, "Fortune’s Yoke," is a Story That Explores in Depth the Lives of Characters Coming from Diverse Backgrounds and Stations in Life
Recent release “Fortune’s Yoke,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S.P. Huddleston, is a gritty, unapologetic novel set in the Appalachian coalfields that examines the human spirit with all its frailties, imperfections, and magnificence.
New York, NY, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- S.P. Huddleston, a lawyer from an old honky-tonk river town with a fascination for mountain people and their culture, has completed his new book, “Fortune’s Yoke”: a gripping novel set in the mid 1970s and the coal market is booming for a small town, leaving everyone in a state of optimism for the future, but that optimism leads to plans and schemes and many crossroads for every man living in the town.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, S.P. Huddleston’s mesmerizing tale follows a variety of characters from bankers to tavern keepers, to lawyers to good Samaritans and adulterers, that all must face these crossroads of their lives, giving readers a view of the rich life, culture, and politics of a rough and troubled part of the world.
