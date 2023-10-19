Author S.P. Huddleston’s New Book, "Fortune’s Yoke," is a Story That Explores in Depth the Lives of Characters Coming from Diverse Backgrounds and Stations in Life

Recent release “Fortune’s Yoke,” from Newman Springs Publishing author S.P. Huddleston, is a gritty, unapologetic novel set in the Appalachian coalfields that examines the human spirit with all its frailties, imperfections, and magnificence.