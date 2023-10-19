Author Jessy Haslam’s New Book, "The Adventures of Bunny Bear: Tommy’s Class Pet," is a Cheerful Children’s Story About a Young Boy Who Brings Home His Class Pet
Recent release “The Adventures of Bunny Bear: Tommy’s Class Pet,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jessy Haslam, introduces Tommy, who is bringing home his adorable class pet for the weekend.
Stansbury Park, UT, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jessy Haslam has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Bunny Bear: Tommy’s Class Pet”: a lighthearted children’s story that follows Tommy as he begins his weekend taking care of his class pet.
Author Jessy Haslam writes, “Today is a very special day for Tommy and Bunny Bear. He is bringing his class pet home for the weekend!”
She continues, “After Tommy leaves for school, Bunny Bear begins to wonder what it could be…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jessy Haslam’s charming tale features colorful illustrations that invite readers into the world of Tommy and Bunny Bear, as Bunny Bear’s imagination runs wild with the possibilities of the new friend he is soon to meet.
Readers who wish to experience this enjoyable work can purchase “The Adventures of Bunny Bear: Tommy’s Class Pet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Jessy Haslam writes, “Today is a very special day for Tommy and Bunny Bear. He is bringing his class pet home for the weekend!”
She continues, “After Tommy leaves for school, Bunny Bear begins to wonder what it could be…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jessy Haslam’s charming tale features colorful illustrations that invite readers into the world of Tommy and Bunny Bear, as Bunny Bear’s imagination runs wild with the possibilities of the new friend he is soon to meet.
Readers who wish to experience this enjoyable work can purchase “The Adventures of Bunny Bear: Tommy’s Class Pet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories