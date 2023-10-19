Author Kurt Schaden’s New Book, "Red's Run," Follows a Group of Freedom Fighters Living in an Alternate Future in Which America's Democracy Has Completely Deteriorated

Recent release “Red's Run,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kurt Schaden, is a riveting story set in a potential future of America in which an economic downturn and political discourse has left the nation vulnerable to domestic and foreign threats. Desperate to save America, a group of freedom fighters and true patriots will be forced to do what must be done to protect their freedoms.