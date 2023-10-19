Author Kurt Schaden’s New Book, "Red's Run," Follows a Group of Freedom Fighters Living in an Alternate Future in Which America's Democracy Has Completely Deteriorated
Recent release “Red's Run,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kurt Schaden, is a riveting story set in a potential future of America in which an economic downturn and political discourse has left the nation vulnerable to domestic and foreign threats. Desperate to save America, a group of freedom fighters and true patriots will be forced to do what must be done to protect their freedoms.
New York, NY, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kurt Schaden, who has had a thirty-year career in the US Army as a paratrooper and combat veteran, has completed his new book, “Red's Run”: a harrowing story of what the future of America could potentially look like after economic and political deterioration leaves the nation in a precarious position in which only true patriots will be left to salvage it.
Schaden writes, “A novel of a possible future in the US when economic and political conditions become intolerable, and patriots are forced to resist by taking up arms against domestic tyrants and foreign invaders. Initially, a narrative of historical sequence explains how and why the deterioration began and increased.
“Set in the Appalachian south, the story begins with a sporting event that was inspired by a local legendary freedom fighter then proceeds to his adventure and finally ends in a romance.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kurt Schaden’s compelling tale will highlight the importance of getting America back on track before it is too late and the nation descends into madness and mayhem. Through-provoking and expertly paced, Schaden weaves a suspenseful political thriller that will leave readers spellbound, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Red's Run” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
