Author Danny “Bulldog” Ratliff’s New Book, “From Doing Meth Shards to Running Prison Yards: An Addict’s Reality,” Shares the Author’s Tumultuous Life Journey
Recent release “From Doing Meth Shards to Running Prison Yards: An Addict’s Reality,” from Page Publishing author Danny “Bulldog” Ratliff, is a true account of the perilous, inhumane, and sobering reality of the author’s life while in the throes of addiction.
Sylva, NC, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Danny “Bulldog” Ratliff, an only child born in the mountains of southeastern Kentucky to a coal-mining father and a stay-at-home mother, has completed his new book, “From Doing Meth Shards to Running Prison Yards: An Addict’s Reality”: a raw and revealing work that shares the truth of just how broken state prison systems are.
Author Danny “Bulldog” Ratliff attended Burdine Elementary and Jenkins High Schools as well as the Wise County Vocational/Technical Center, where he graduated with a certification in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning).
Danny began using marijuana at the age of twelve, which began his journey to drug addiction. It is this addiction that brought him to prison, taking him from his family for over a decade. During these years in prison, he has been party to, observed, or otherwise come to know of unspeakable atrocities as well as being the recipient of the grace that only God can give. It is through this grace that Danny has turned his life around to be that of a revered man both on the prison yards and throughout the NCDOC prison system.
Danny writes, “My name is everyone. My name is anyone. My name is no one, and I could easily be you! I was born to a large family in a small town in Kentucky. I’m somewhere in the middle of sixty-one grandchildren descending from a family of coal miners. Being raised in the 1970s and 1980s, I lived a good and simple life. I was raised right by a strong family, with morals and values.”
He continues, “With an exception of marijuana, I was not into any other drugs. I detest pain pills and downers, always have. I smoked my first joint at the age of twelve. And until I tried cocaine, I was certain I’d never like any other drug. But sadly, as it turned out, speed was and is my alpha and omega.”
Published by Page Publishing, Danny “Bulldog” Ratliff’s impactful work offers a truthful look into this harsh reality.
