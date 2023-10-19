Author Danny “Bulldog” Ratliff’s New Book, “From Doing Meth Shards to Running Prison Yards: An Addict’s Reality,” Shares the Author’s Tumultuous Life Journey

Recent release “From Doing Meth Shards to Running Prison Yards: An Addict’s Reality,” from Page Publishing author Danny “Bulldog” Ratliff, is a true account of the perilous, inhumane, and sobering reality of the author’s life while in the throes of addiction.