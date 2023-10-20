Author Elbert Hill Jr.’s New Book, "Patriot Hill: A Soldier’s Story," is a Powerful Story of Patriotism and Love for an Individual’s Country Through Military Service
Recent release “Patriot Hill: A Soldier’s Story,” from Covenant Books author Elbert Hill Jr., seeks to explain why a young American boy joined the United States military.
Cypress, TX, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elbert Hill Jr., who has always had a love for his country, has completed his new book, “Patriot Hill: A Soldier’s Story”: an inspiring work that tells of the author’s faith in God and how God protected him.
Author Elbert Hill Jr. volunteered for the United States Army. While serving in the army, he did a tour of duty in Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart medal for his wounds received in combat. He wishes to salute all veterans of various wars. He chose to make the ultimate sacrifice, in defending the democratic way of life.
Hill writes, “The story you are about to read is a true story. It is a story about an American boy who grew up to become an American soldier. It is filled with events that took place in the life of a Black American male. ‘Patriot Hill’ also tells of the conditions, socially and militarily, during the early nineteen sixties and nineteen seventies. It was a time of social change within the United States of America. There were changes taking place racially and culture wise. These changes, as well as the Vietnam War during the nineteen sixties and seventies, would eventually alter the ways of everyday life in America.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elbert Hill Jr.’s new book is a compelling story of faith, courage, and belief in the American way of life.
Readers can purchase “Patriot Hill: A Soldier’s Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
