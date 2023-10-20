Russell Leedy of Kings of Carlisle Set to Drop Electrifying New Single "Slow Down" on October 27

Kings of Carlisle is an innovative music project led by the talented Russell Leedy. With a unique blend of all genres and a penchant for creating unforgettable melodies, Kings of Carlisle has captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide. Their latest single, "Slow Down," showcases their commitment to pushing the boundaries of music and dance. Established under their own label, Soul Light Records, Kings of Carlisle are poised to leave an indelible mark on the music industry.