Jolly Roger Brewery Wins "Best Brew" Award
Jolly Roger Brewery is proud to announce its latest accolade, the highly coveted "Best Brew" Trophy, awarded at the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration
Mooresville, NC, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jolly Roger Brewery is proud to announce its latest accolade, the highly coveted "Best Brew" Trophy, awarded at the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration. This prestigious beer contest was conducted by delegates from Mooresville's sister city, Hockenheim, Germany, who voted on their favorite brew. Jolly Roger Brewery was the clear winner, receiving the most votes and securing the top prize.
The Mooresville Motorsports Celebration is an annual event that unites the community to celebrate the town's rich motorsports heritage. This year's event took on an international flavor as delegates from Hockenheim, Germany, were invited to attend.
Jolly Roger Brewery, known for its commitment to crafting exceptional beers, showcased its expertise and creativity in brewing, which captured the hearts and taste buds of the visiting German delegates. Their vote resoundingly declared Jolly Roger Brewery as the maker of the best brew at this year's Mooresville Motorsports Celebration.
"We are truly honored to receive the 'Best Brew' Trophy at the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration," said Tony Philipp, Head Brewer at Jolly Roger Brewery. "It's a testament to the dedication and passion we have to consistently strive to create unique and delightful beers. We're thrilled that our efforts have been recognized, especially by our friends from Hockenheim."
The "Best Brew" Trophy is a symbol of the exceptional craftsmanship and innovation that Jolly Roger Brewery brings to the world of craft brewing. This award not only solidifies the brewery's place in the local community but also serves as a testament to their ability to impress international beer enthusiasts with their exquisite brews.
The team at Jolly Roger Brewery extends their gratitude to the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration organizers, the visiting delegates from Hockenheim, and the community for their continued support and appreciation of their craft.
About Jolly Roger Brewery: Jolly Roger Brewery is a premier craft brewery located in the heart of Mooresville, North Carolina. With a commitment to creating exceptional and innovative beers, the brewery has gained recognition and a devoted following in the local and international beer community. Known for its dedication to quality and the art of brewing, Jolly Roger Brewery offers a diverse selection of beers that cater to a wide range of tastes.
The Mooresville Motorsports Celebration is an annual event that unites the community to celebrate the town's rich motorsports heritage. This year's event took on an international flavor as delegates from Hockenheim, Germany, were invited to attend.
Jolly Roger Brewery, known for its commitment to crafting exceptional beers, showcased its expertise and creativity in brewing, which captured the hearts and taste buds of the visiting German delegates. Their vote resoundingly declared Jolly Roger Brewery as the maker of the best brew at this year's Mooresville Motorsports Celebration.
"We are truly honored to receive the 'Best Brew' Trophy at the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration," said Tony Philipp, Head Brewer at Jolly Roger Brewery. "It's a testament to the dedication and passion we have to consistently strive to create unique and delightful beers. We're thrilled that our efforts have been recognized, especially by our friends from Hockenheim."
The "Best Brew" Trophy is a symbol of the exceptional craftsmanship and innovation that Jolly Roger Brewery brings to the world of craft brewing. This award not only solidifies the brewery's place in the local community but also serves as a testament to their ability to impress international beer enthusiasts with their exquisite brews.
The team at Jolly Roger Brewery extends their gratitude to the Mooresville Motorsports Celebration organizers, the visiting delegates from Hockenheim, and the community for their continued support and appreciation of their craft.
About Jolly Roger Brewery: Jolly Roger Brewery is a premier craft brewery located in the heart of Mooresville, North Carolina. With a commitment to creating exceptional and innovative beers, the brewery has gained recognition and a devoted following in the local and international beer community. Known for its dedication to quality and the art of brewing, Jolly Roger Brewery offers a diverse selection of beers that cater to a wide range of tastes.
Contact
Jolly Roger BreweryContact
Tony Philipp
704-769-0305
jollyrogerbrewery.com
Tony Philipp
704-769-0305
jollyrogerbrewery.com
Categories