Historic Moment in Gunter, TX: First-Ever Apartments Now Pre-Leasing at Four Cedars

Four Cedars Apartments, owned by Wolfe Investments, is an upcoming residential community in Gunter, TX. It promises to harmonize modern comfort with the timeless allure of small-town Texas living. With 88 class A luxury units, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, walking trails, and picnic areas with BBQ grills, it aims to redefine the notion of home in this charming Texan locale.