Historic Moment in Gunter, TX: First-Ever Apartments Now Pre-Leasing at Four Cedars
Four Cedars Apartments, owned by Wolfe Investments, is an upcoming residential community in Gunter, TX. It promises to harmonize modern comfort with the timeless allure of small-town Texas living. With 88 class A luxury units, a clubhouse, a swimming pool, walking trails, and picnic areas with BBQ grills, it aims to redefine the notion of home in this charming Texan locale.
Gunter, TX, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Four Cedars Apartments, an upcoming luxury residential community in Gunter, Texas, is pleased to announce the commencement of pre-leasing, a significant milestone for the city.
Owned by Wolfe Investments, Four Cedars Apartments is set to redefine modern living in Gunter, TX. The community's journey began with the first slab poured on March 31, 2023. It's designed to provide an unmatched living experience, blending contemporary comfort with natural beauty and a robust sense of community.
This development represents a historic moment for the Gunter area, as it's the first-ever luxury apartment complex to grace the town. With 88 class A luxury units, including a clubhouse and a sparkling swimming pool, Four Cedars Apartments offers an exceptional range of amenities, including walking trails and picnic areas with BBQ grills.
As Four Cedars Apartments begins its pre-leasing phase, the first units will become available in December of 2023, promising an idyllic holiday season for future residents.
"We are thrilled to introduce Four Cedars to the Gunter community and beyond," said Kenny Wolfe, Owner of Four Cedars. "Our vision is to create a haven where families can thrive, friendships are forged, and memories are cherished. With its idyllic location and exceptional amenities, Four Cedars is poised to redefine modern living in Gunter."
For more information and to learn about Four Cedars Apartments, please visit https://www.fourcedarsapts.com/.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Karissa Henrie
Allied Property Management Marketing Director
1900 Country Club Drive, Suite 120 | Mansfield, TX 76063
Office: 901-401-1722
Karissah@alliedmgmt.com
