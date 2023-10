Haitian American Artist Magaly Colimon-Christopher Presents Reading of New Play "Access Granted" in Woodside Queens (2023 Queens Arts Fund New Works Grant Recipient)

Queens, NY, October 18, 2023 --( PR.com )-- What: ”Access Granted” Staged readingWhere: The Secret Theatre - 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, New York 11377When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7pmCost: $15Tickets & Info: www.magalycolimon.comHaitian American actress/writer/producer Magaly Colimon-Christopher presents a staged reading of her new play “Access Granted” at The Secret Theatre in Woodside Queens, with the support of the 2023 Queens Arts Fund (QAF) New Work Grant (www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/).“Access Granted” is a multimedia, non-linear, magical exploration of a Haitian American woman's quest to heal intergenerational trauma. The work explores the impact of immigration on the spirit of Haitian people of the diaspora - starting from the historic Haitian Elite Exodus which took place during Francois “Papa Doc” Duvalier’s terrifying rule (1957-1971). It also explores the impact of family separation which impacted thousands of Haitian families who left their offspring in Haiti with caretakers as they sought to create a stable home for them in the United States.The reading will take place Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7pm. Location: The Secret Theatre, 38-02 61st Street, Woodside, New York 11377Doors open at 6:30pm. Artist/Audience Q&A will follow.To learn more and order tickets go to, www.magalycolimon.comPlay Synopsis: In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Haitian American Marie calls upon her Haitian ancestors to help her daughter Grace free her mind from the grip of negativity, the “cancel culture,” and the digital world to find her way to her predestined spiritual path. Both figuratively and literally trapped by the effects of spiritual toxicity and social alienation, Grace is taken on a multidimensional journey to find her spirit's song. Can a community of ancestors help Marie guide and save her daughter?Cast: Sagine Sémajuste (as "Marie") IG @saginesemajuste Youtube @saginesemajuste8587; Candice Clarke (as "Grace"); Candice Jean-Jacques (as "Maman Ninie"); Farrah Cine (as "Spirit One") IG @farrahcine; Blake Morris (as "Spirit Two") IG @mookies_theory; Tommie Thompson (Reader)Production Team: Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Writer/Producer) IG: magalycolimon_1; Aixa Kendrick (Director) IG @AixaKendrick; Oja Vincent (Sound Designer) IG @Gemdroppazu; Cassandra Gutterman-Johns (Stage Manager); Jasmeene Francois IG @msscholarlady; Horacio Rojas (videographer/photographer) IG @horaciorojasr; JNK Enzo (Q&A Moderator) IG @og.enzo