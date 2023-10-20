Justin Weiss’s New Book, "Seeing America," is a Colorful Children’s Tale That Shows Young Readers All the Great Things America Has to Offer Across the Nation
Recent release “Seeing America,” from Page Publishing author Justin Weiss, is a delightful children’s book that follows Randy the squirrel and his friend Timmy the vulture as they travel across the great country of America.
York, PA, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Justin Weiss, a lifelong resident of York, Pennsylvania, and landmark enthusiast, has completed his new book, “Seeing America”: an entertaining look at all the fun and educational things that stretch across America’s soil.
Weiss writes, “Randy, the squirrel, loves the freedom he gets as an American. However, when he wants to see what freedom looks like, he turns to his friend Timmy, the vulture. Together, the two travel to see some of America’s most popular landmarks while learning new things along the way. Will Randy’s adventure give him the answer he’s looking for?”
Published by Page Publishing, Justin Weiss’s wonderful tale takes young readers all across America to see some of the most amazing landmarks this country has to offer. The story follows Randy the squirrel as he travels with his dear friend Timmy the vulture. The pair set out across America to see all the wonderful monuments and grounds in this country.
Not only do the friends get to experience some breathtaking views, but they also learn something along the way. Timmy takes Randy all over the country and explains why all these landmarks are so important. Young readers will get to be right alongside Randy as he takes in the view and learns some important things about America’s history.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Seeing America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
