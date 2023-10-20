Author Alexa Bessee’s New Book, "Crowne of the Withered," is a Thrilling Story That Sweeps Readers Away, Along with the Protagonists, Into a World of Magic and Wonder
Recent release “Crowne of the Withered,” from Page Publishing author Alexa Bessee, follows Scarlett and Scout, as they are waiting out a snowstorm together. They discover a key that unlocks her cellar door, and the two find themselves emerging into a fantastical realm where kings and queens reign, dragons soar, and magic is a way of life.
Rolla, MO, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alexa Bessee, a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, has completed her new book, “Crowne of the Withered”: a book filled with magic and wonder. Alexa enjoys dancing, baking, and writing in her free time, and she has a high drive for academic success. Much of her writing inspiration and help came from her parents and her high school English teachers. Alexa currently lives in Rolla, Missouri, and is studying for a degree in architectural engineering.
The story begins as Scarlett and Scout, who have only known each other a short while, are stuck riding out a terrible snowstorm together. Scarlett doesn’t mind Scout’s company, but the day takes a shocking turn when she finds a key that unlocks her cellar door and opens up a magical realm.
Published by Page Publishing, Bessee’s fanciful tale opens the door to readers’ imaginations, revealing a brand-new world where humans can shapeshift into dragons at will.
Their day trapped inside by the snowstorm turns into months in this magical new world. Just as Scarlett is adjusting to her new life, she is kidnapped from a battle and taken to an unknown island. Now, with no idea where she is and with no allies, all she has is the hope that her family is looking for her.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase “Crowne of the Withered” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
