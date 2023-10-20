Author Alexa Bessee’s New Book, "Crowne of the Withered," is a Thrilling Story That Sweeps Readers Away, Along with the Protagonists, Into a World of Magic and Wonder

Recent release “Crowne of the Withered,” from Page Publishing author Alexa Bessee, follows Scarlett and Scout, as they are waiting out a snowstorm together. They discover a key that unlocks her cellar door, and the two find themselves emerging into a fantastical realm where kings and queens reign, dragons soar, and magic is a way of life.