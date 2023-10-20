Author James White’s New Book, "Blood Orange Sky," Tells the Story of a US Marshal Who Helps a Small Community Protect Their Own and Fight Back Against a Dangerous Threat

Recent release “Blood Orange Sky,” from Covenant Books author James White, is a riveting tale of Frank Wilson, a deputy US marshal, who stumbles upon a community in desperate need of help against a tyrant who's been stealing their livestock and ranches. Angered by the criminal's ability to escape punishment, Frank takes matters into his own hands and fights back in the name of justice.