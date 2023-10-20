Author James White’s New Book, "Blood Orange Sky," Tells the Story of a US Marshal Who Helps a Small Community Protect Their Own and Fight Back Against a Dangerous Threat
Recent release “Blood Orange Sky,” from Covenant Books author James White, is a riveting tale of Frank Wilson, a deputy US marshal, who stumbles upon a community in desperate need of help against a tyrant who's been stealing their livestock and ranches. Angered by the criminal's ability to escape punishment, Frank takes matters into his own hands and fights back in the name of justice.
Chesterton, IN, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James White, who enjoyed spending time outdoors while growing up in Missouri and has always had a fascination with Westerns, has completed his new book, “Blood Orange Sky”: a gripping story set in New Mexico during the late 19th century that centers around a marshal’s fight against a dangerous tyrant who has made a name for himself by stealing ranches from the locals.
White shares, “Frank Wilson is a deputy US marshal in the New Mexico territory in 1890. His primary duty is to track down fugitives and bring them to the marshal in Santa Fe. Frank is coming back from Old Mexico when he rides up on a house in the middle of nowhere, where he is met by a woman pointing a gun at him through a window. He tells her who he is and what he is doing.
“She is living alone, trying desperately to keep her ranch from a local tyrant hell-bent on taking her ranch from her. Frank soon learns more and becomes furious at the actions and illegal ways of this tyrant, who is stealing livestock and ranches from locals. Frank takes a personal interest in this woman and realizes he must help her make a stand against this man and his band of outlaws. Along the way, Frank finds love, friendship, and a place to finally call his home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James White’s new book will take readers on a riveting journey as they follow Frank’s quest to stop the outlaws from destroying countless livelihoods. Expertly paced and full of suspense, White weaves a spellbinding novel that readers of all genres, but especially Westerns, won’t be able to put down.
Readers can purchase “Blood Orange Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
