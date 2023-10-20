Author Robert R. Edwards’s New Book, "Chairside Chats with God: A One Year Daily Devotional," Offers All Readers Meaningful Guidance for Reading Scripture
Recent release “Chairside Chats with God: A One Year Daily Devotional,” from Covenant Books author Robert R. Edwards, is a devotional guide that gives an example of how to listen for God’s voice through a structured Bible reading plan.
Henrico, VA, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert R. Edwards, who has been a Christ-follower since the age of seven, has completed his new book, “Chairside Chats with God: A One Year Daily Devotional”: a faith-affirming guide that assists readers as they embark on their journeys through reading scripture.
Author Robert R. Edwards is called to local church ministry, and his educational training was structured with this in mind. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history from Old Dominion University, a Master of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Doctor of Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with an emphasis in evangelism. He has served as lead pastor at seven different churches and currently serves at New Bridge Baptist Church in Sandston, Virginia.
His interests outside of church and family are limited but include swimming, cycling, triathlons, golf, and surf fishing in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Robert R. Edwards writes, “An idea began to coalesce within me. Maybe the problem was not with the Bible reading; perhaps it was a problem with the expectation of hearing God speak through daily Bible readings. In the ensuing months, the Lord led me to many others who faced a similar struggle. As before, I encouraged each one to join me in reading the One Year Bible with the understanding that we would each text a couple of verses and what the Lord said through those verses.”
He continues, “While I cannot say that every person kept the commitment, many did and seemed to make the connection between daily Bible readings and hearing God speak. In March of 2020, when the pandemic caused widespread shutdowns, my wife encouraged me to begin using these daily devotionals to keep a connection with our church members. We began recording the devotionals and called them chairside chats. We posted them to the church Facebook page daily, thus the name of the book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert R. Edwards’s new book could easily be altered to fit with any year-long Bible-reading schedule. This devotional is not intended as a substitute for reading Scripture. It is intended to show how God will speak by listening intently for His voice in His Written Word.
Readers can purchase “Chairside Chats with God: A One Year Daily Devotional” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories