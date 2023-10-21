Air-Weigh On-Board Scales Introduced iWeigh®, with New Micro Display, Innovative App
Eugene, OR, October 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh On-Board Scales announced today the pending release of its new iWeigh® on-board scale. The company previewed the new scale at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition from October 14-17 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.
Joining LoadMaxx, BinMaxx, and QuickWeigh in the Air-Weigh family of on-board truck and trailer scales, iWeigh® utilized the first-of-its-kind iWeigh® app for all setup and configuration of the scale. Drivers can now view the readings via an optional micro dash display, the iWeigh® app itself on any smart device, or telematics integration.
Weights measured via the iWeigh® scale will be broadcast over Bluetooth® 5.3 – the newest version of Bluetooth Broadcast® available – and can be transmitted over the app itself or via integration with a telematics provider utilizing a J1939 connection.
"The Air-Weigh family of on-board truck scales has a long history of helping truck drivers get on the road more quickly, weigh their loads more accurately and avoid trips to in-ground scales by having a real-time view of the vehicle weight during loading," said Martin Ambros, CEO of Air-Weigh On-Board Scales. "With iWeigh®, we take the concept to a new level by making use of this outstanding app, as well as the latest version of Bluetooth and the unique micro-dash display. It will be easier than ever for drivers to set up the scale, receive the transmitted information and view it."
The iWeigh® scale is tested to SAE standards and has an IP67 rated housing to withstand dust and water. It can operate in temperatures between minus-40 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit.
Other features of iWeigh® include:
• Economical pricing
• Outside-the-cab mounting
• Over-the-air app updates
• Wireless tractor-trailer communication
• Up to three internal air sensors and four external deflection sensors
• Automatic drop-and-hook detection and pairing
• English as the operating language
Trucking companies who wanted to experience the benefits of the iWeigh® scale were encouraged to attend the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition from October 14-17 at the Austin Convention Center and visit Air-Weigh at Booth #9027 for a preview of the iWeigh® scale.
For more information, please reach out to our team at 888-459-3444 or visit our website at www.air-weigh.com.
Joining LoadMaxx, BinMaxx, and QuickWeigh in the Air-Weigh family of on-board truck and trailer scales, iWeigh® utilized the first-of-its-kind iWeigh® app for all setup and configuration of the scale. Drivers can now view the readings via an optional micro dash display, the iWeigh® app itself on any smart device, or telematics integration.
Weights measured via the iWeigh® scale will be broadcast over Bluetooth® 5.3 – the newest version of Bluetooth Broadcast® available – and can be transmitted over the app itself or via integration with a telematics provider utilizing a J1939 connection.
"The Air-Weigh family of on-board truck scales has a long history of helping truck drivers get on the road more quickly, weigh their loads more accurately and avoid trips to in-ground scales by having a real-time view of the vehicle weight during loading," said Martin Ambros, CEO of Air-Weigh On-Board Scales. "With iWeigh®, we take the concept to a new level by making use of this outstanding app, as well as the latest version of Bluetooth and the unique micro-dash display. It will be easier than ever for drivers to set up the scale, receive the transmitted information and view it."
The iWeigh® scale is tested to SAE standards and has an IP67 rated housing to withstand dust and water. It can operate in temperatures between minus-40 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit.
Other features of iWeigh® include:
• Economical pricing
• Outside-the-cab mounting
• Over-the-air app updates
• Wireless tractor-trailer communication
• Up to three internal air sensors and four external deflection sensors
• Automatic drop-and-hook detection and pairing
• English as the operating language
Trucking companies who wanted to experience the benefits of the iWeigh® scale were encouraged to attend the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition from October 14-17 at the Austin Convention Center and visit Air-Weigh at Booth #9027 for a preview of the iWeigh® scale.
For more information, please reach out to our team at 888-459-3444 or visit our website at www.air-weigh.com.
Contact
Air-Weigh On-Board ScalesContact
Steven Dwight
503-983-0458
www.air-weigh.com
Steven Dwight
503-983-0458
www.air-weigh.com
Categories