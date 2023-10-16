Excel Prep to Host Open House for Families of Neurodiverse Children
Champaign, IL, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Families of neurodiverse children are welcome to attend the community open house hosted by ExcelPrep on October 26, 2023. Families in Champaign county need more options where children with attention and learning challenges are welcome to learn and grow. “We created ExcelPrep because the options to provide focused and progressive intervention and specialized schools were not available within the community,” says Executive Director, Landria Seals Green. As families make choices for the 2024-2025 school year, ExcelPrep is a viable option for families seeking a K-8 option.
ExcelPrep will host families and welcomes school administrators to our open house on October 26, 2023, beginning at 4:30pm. Families can meet with school directors and learn more about the ExcelPrep and Direct Instruction. Families of learners with autism and related challenges can access ExcelPrep as a specialized school where learners children can receive ABA Therapy that is progressive in thinking design including small group learning.
Excel Prep is a K-8 school for learners ages 5-12 using Direct Instruction and Precision Teaching to work on literacy, writing, math, and social skills. Families should have more options that prioritize the academic and social success of children who are neurodiverse including those with a diagnosis of learning disabilities, dyslexia, autism, etc. Families and Administrators can join the ExcelPrep Openhouse at 4:30pm on October 26, 2023. Families can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/734970505567?aff=oddtdtcreator
Excel Prep is a school with rolling admission proving tuition options including private tuition. For families considering Excel for the 2024-2025 school year, enrollment applications open November 1.
For more information, press only:
Landria Seals Green
248-919-8627
info@excelprepschools.com
