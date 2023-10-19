Tanktwo Releases New White Paper, “Tanktwo Battery Security: The Foundation of Global Electrification”
A new white paper explores how Tanktwo’s battery security architecture protects high-value assets and supports the electrification of critical infrastructure.
Sunnyvale, CA, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech startup specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 30 patents, releases a new white paper, ”Battery Security: the Foundation of Electrification at Global Scale.”
Rapid electrification and the proliferation of connected high-value assets (e.g., batteries) means we must address physical safety and cybersecurity from multiple angles. Tanktwo’s battery security architecture will enable widespread electrification of essential functions, including aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunication, and more.
“Emerging cyber threats will have substantial impacts on connected high-value physical assets,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo, “But we can’t afford to stop the progress of electrification because of security concerns. By combining best practices from multiple industries to create the most secure and cost-efficient power system, Tanktwo offers the solution to drive the future of electrification.”
This white paper explores what battery security entails, why it’s important, what a well-designed system can do, the complexity of the discipline, and how Tanktwo’s battery security architecture works to protect high-value assets and support the electrification of critical infrastructure.
The white paper is available for download at www.tanktwo.com/white-paper.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
