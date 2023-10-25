"Mine the Gaps" by Steve Clarke Launched October 16, 2023 from Publish Your Purpose

Supply chain expert and founder of BioSupply Consulting, LLC Steve Clarke launched his new book, Mine the Gaps: A powerful framework to achieve excellence within your life science supply chain (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8-88797-055-4, 979-8-88797-054-7, 979-8-88797-090-5) on October 16, 2023.