"Mine the Gaps" by Steve Clarke Launched October 16, 2023 from Publish Your Purpose
Supply chain expert and founder of BioSupply Consulting, LLC Steve Clarke launched his new book, Mine the Gaps: A powerful framework to achieve excellence within your life science supply chain (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8-88797-055-4, 979-8-88797-054-7, 979-8-88797-090-5) on October 16, 2023.
Hartford, CT, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In today's dynamic and high-stakes business landscape, companies are in continual pursuit of strategies to boost productivity, curtail wasteful efforts, and achieve greater effectiveness, efficiency, and profitability. Teams are constantly under scrutiny of performance metrics and systems meant to underpin objectives to support company goals. Anticipated challenges stemming from exponential growth and unforeseen disruptions such as a global pandemic put strain on even the most robust and seemingly well working systems, exposing flawed systems and growth opportunities for all, supply chains included.
In Mine the Gaps, Steve Clarke, an experienced professional in the field of life science supply chain operations, shares invaluable insights into his tried-and-true methodology to prevent common supply chain issues with effective process design and execution. Drawing from years of hands-on experience, Clarke understands that when things feel chaotic and out of control, it's essential to focus on what is within your span of control. And one of the most powerful tools at your disposal is a well-defined framework for identifying gaps and bridging them, transforming your business operations, supply chain processes, and business outcomes along the way.
In Mine the Gaps, readers can expect to:
Learn 7 process redesign principles that will transform how work gets done.
Uncover pitfalls to avoid and how to put measures in place for prevention efforts.
Explore a tested and realistic roadmap for companies to leverage and tailored to their specific needs.
“Steve was instrumental in making the supply chain planning application relevant,” writes Shyam Panda, Founder of Dilytics. “He led many projects that optimized Manufacturing, Purchasing, Inventory, etc.”
Get your copy of Mine the Gaps at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Mine-Gaps-powerful-framework-excellence-ebook/dp/B0CKM2P5M1
Steve Clarke will join Jenn T. Grace of PYP on Wednesday, December 6 from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM EDT to celebrate the launch of Mine the Gaps. The event can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFcitNAIg4s
After obtaining his BS in Biochemistry and an MBA, Steve has become a leading expert in life-science supply chain management and operational excellence. Steve has over 25 years' experience with notable life science companies, such as Danaher Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as well as smaller start-up organizations. Steve is the founder of BioSupply Consulting LLC, helping life science clients transform their supply chain capability and performance. He has been the guest speaker at several APICS events and supply chain related podcasts. He also publishes a weekly newsletter to his 16K LinkedIn followers.
You can learn more about Steve and his work at https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-clarke1/
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: October 16, 2023, 137 pages, 6" x 9", paperback, hardcover, and eBook.
$14.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-055-4
$34.99 hardcover, ISBN 979-8-88797-054-7
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-090-5
