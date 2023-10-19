Local Hypnotherapist, Michael D. Milson, Returns to Sheehy Animal Hospital's Trunk or Treat Halloween Event with a Heartwarming Connection
Clinical hypnotherapist Michael D. Milson of the Michigan Hypnosis Institute is set to participate in Sheehy Animal Hospital's annual Trunk or Treat Howl-o-ween event on October 29th. Returning after last year's memorable involvement, Michael aims to connect with the Livonia community, distributing treats to animals and children, and introducing people to the benefits of hypnosis.
Livonia, MI, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael D. Milson, local clinical hypnotherapist and founder of the Michigan Hypnosis Institute, LLC, is gearing up to re-immerse in the festive ambiance of Sheehy Animal Hospital's annual Trunk or Treat Howl-o-ween event. Taking place on October 29th from 12pm to 2pm, Michael collaborates with fellow local businesses and charities at the Middlebelt Plaza, creating a tapestry of community spirit, vibrant costumes, and shared joy. Amidst the joyous barks and wagging tails, as treats are handed out and the Livonia community discovers the transformative power of hypnosis, the event promises to be a vivid display of community spirit, colors, and shared experiences.
Last year, Michael and his family, dressed in "Despicable Me" themed costumes, left a memorable mark at the event. "We had such a blast last year, winning a costume contest and connecting with the community. It was a no-brainer to return and contribute again in a bigger way."
His bond with Sheehy Animal Hospital is one of both celebration and deep gratitude. “When we rescued Marty McFly, Sheehy played a pivotal role in curing his heart-worm. They've been our go-to ever since," Michael expresses. Eager to give back to the community and the institution that supported him, he’s enthusiastic about sharing insights on hypnosis and its wellness benefits.
[Pictures from last year’s event featuring Michael D. Milson, wife Jessica, daughter Amelia, and dog Marty McFly in "Despicable Me" costumes can be found here: https://mhi.llc/howloween2022pics Other photos of last year's Howl-o-ween event can be found on https://www.facebook.com/sheehyanimalhospital/photos]
Michael passionately conveys, “Being part of this event is more than just handing out treats and seeing cute puppies. It's also about connecting with the local community and ensuring people recognize the value of holistic well-being, not only for themselves, but for the sake of their animals too."
For further details on the Michigan Hypnosis Institute, LLC or Michael D. Milson's involvement in the Trunk or Treat event:
Public Contact Information
General Inquiries: michael@michiganhypnosis.institute or (313) 362-4111.
Social Media:
https://www.Twitter.com/MIHypnosisInst
https://www.Facebook.com/MichiganHypnosisInstitute
https://www.Facebook.com/MichaelDMilson
https://www.Instagram.com/MichiganHypnosisInstitute
Press/Media: Direct inquiries to media@michiganhypnosis.institute or contact Michael (313) 362-4111 view MHI's press kit at https://MichiganHypnosis.Institute/press-kit
For information on Sheehy Animal Hospital and their Howl-o-ween Trunk or Treat event:
Connect with info@sheehyanimalhospital.com or Dr. Brad Davis/Practice Manager Tracy Howard at (248) 615-7670.
Also find them on social media (along with photos of last years event) at https://www.facebook.com/sheehyanimalhospital
Howl-o-ween at Sheehy Animal Hospital
Sunday October 29, 12:00pm - 2:00pm
Free family event
Come out & bring your pets!
Pet costume contest.
Cider & donuts!
Pet trunk or treat.
Pet portraits (by appt.)
18790 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI
Located in the Middlebelt Plaza
