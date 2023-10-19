Local Hypnotherapist, Michael D. Milson, Returns to Sheehy Animal Hospital's Trunk or Treat Halloween Event with a Heartwarming Connection

Clinical hypnotherapist Michael D. Milson of the Michigan Hypnosis Institute is set to participate in Sheehy Animal Hospital's annual Trunk or Treat Howl-o-ween event on October 29th. Returning after last year's memorable involvement, Michael aims to connect with the Livonia community, distributing treats to animals and children, and introducing people to the benefits of hypnosis.