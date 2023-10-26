Dejima Studios Announces Hyper Blade 2050
London, United Kingdom, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dejima Studios announces that their first video game title will be Hyper Blade 2050.
Hyper Blade 2050 is a futuristic text-based sports management simulation, set on a future Earth and based on the fictional sport of Hyper Blade. Players will experience the emotions and excitement of professional sports management, whilst being drawn into the rich story of the people living on a future Earth in 2050.
Hyper Blade is a combination of the sports of ice hockey, handball, and roller derby, and is inspired by the movie Rollerball (1975).
Dejima Studios is a new game studio, creating compelling games with a focus on intelligent and innovative game experiences that players will love to explore.
For more information, or to sign up for playtesting, please visit www.dejimastudios.com.
Graham Koppenhol
+447818045559
www.dejimastudios.com
