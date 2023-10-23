Versasec Credential Management Introduces YubiKey’s Interface Management Enterprise Version
Austin, TX, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Versasec - a leading global supplier of IAM products, announces its latest credential management version that elevates YubiKey’s deployment experience. As Yubico’s first credential management system (CMS) partner, Versasec continues to extend its technology partnership by introducing the YubiKey’s Interface Enterprise Management. This integration enables enterprises to lock their YubiKeys in a desired configuration, preventing unauthorized changes.
This feature gives managers the confidence to manage thousands of YubiKeys in their organizations. Locking the available authentication methods protects the YubiKeys from misuse and denial of service. As a result, they eliminate any risk associated with user credential mismanagement.
“If not protected with a lock code, the YubiKey’s applications can be turned on and off by anyone, leading to unnecessary load on the IT helpdesk and potentially causing security incidents,” commented Versasec’s Product Manager, Anders Adolfsson. “With YubiKey interface enterprise management in vSEC:CMS, we supply organizations with the control they require to secure and deploy YubiKeys at scale.”
Additionally, Versasec products now integrate with Entrust IDaaS, allowing companies to choose from another reputable identity provider for their credential management needs. With vSEC:CMS, the entire lifecycle of FIDO authenticators can be effectively managed, including issuing them to users and revoking them when necessary. Versasec simplifies and secures enrolling users with FIDO tokens.
Version 6.9 features additional enhancements, updates, and automated tasks, including:
- For PKI, Versasec integrates with a new CA: MTG Certificate Lifecycle Manager.
- Supports a new technology partner’s credential: the Swissbit iShield Key (PIV/FIDO, FIDO), a USB token available with PKI/FIDO hybrid or FIDO-only capabilities.
- Supports a new Thales smart card - the Thales SafeNet IDPrime 940C CC - a new version of the 940 smart card.
- In 6.8, Versasec added support for Thales eToken Fusion CC. In 6.9, Versasec is adding the Thales eToken Fusion.
- Introducing Manual Batch Issuance. A complement to popular feature: the traditional Batch Issuance, which issues smart cards in batch with a CSV file import. Now, operators can select multiple users manually through the vSEC:CMS interface without compiling a CSV file, and then start the batch.
- Clients can now configure which system status notifications appear to specific Operators and Roles. Admins can turn on or off system notifications depending on their Operators and Roles.
- Air-gapped environments now have the license activation process air-gapped. For clients running vSEC:CMS in an air-gapped environment, Versasec has simplified the offline license process.
- Continuing to address the Microsoft KB5014754 update. Versasec has added support for Nexus Smart ID Certificate Manager version 8.7.1 with support for SID. This feature allows for robust ID mapping, where writing Microsoft AD SID to the user certificates is possible.
