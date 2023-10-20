Author Karen Haberland’s New Book, "Does the Moon Have a Pillow?" Is a Heartwarming Story of a Hilarious Conversation Between a Mother and Her Son About the Moon

Recent release “Does the Moon Have a Pillow?” from Page Publishing author Karen Haberland, is an adorable story of a mother and son, who begin talking on the drive home from a class trip to the planetarium. When the son asks an interesting question about what kind of pillow the moon uses, the mother decides to actively participate in the conversation and help her son's imagination flourish.