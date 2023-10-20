Author Karen Haberland’s New Book, "Does the Moon Have a Pillow?" Is a Heartwarming Story of a Hilarious Conversation Between a Mother and Her Son About the Moon
Recent release “Does the Moon Have a Pillow?” from Page Publishing author Karen Haberland, is an adorable story of a mother and son, who begin talking on the drive home from a class trip to the planetarium. When the son asks an interesting question about what kind of pillow the moon uses, the mother decides to actively participate in the conversation and help her son's imagination flourish.
Hoover, AL, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karen Haberland has completed her new book, “Does the Moon Have a Pillow?”: a charming story inspired by true events that centers around a mother and son that share an interesting conversation as they ponder the titular question of whether or not the moon has a pillow it uses to sleep during the day.
A graduate of the University of Michigan, author Karen Haberland is an ardent lover of all things Ann Arbor, pugs, and her family. The author lived in Ann Arbor for over forty years before relocating with her husband, her son, and their pug, Tilly Mae, to Hoover, Alabama, in 2015. Since moving, she has been active with Alabama Pug Rescue and Adoption, Inc. and has transported, fostered, and adopted a number of pugs and pug mixes. In her spare time, Haberland also remains active with her other side hustles including eBay and a baking business.
Haberland writes, “Following her son’s preschool trip to the planetarium, a mother and her son have a discussion about what the moon could possibly use as a pillow. Laughter ensues as they discuss pillow options and their different levels of comfort and potential discomfort. Finally, they arrive at a suitable pillow for the moon.”
Published by Page Publishing, Karen Haberland’s riveting tale is based on an actual conversation the author had with her son, which helped to realize that parents too often get caught up in the stresses of life and simply talk to their child instead of with them. By sharing this delightful story, Haberland hopes to inspire readers of all ages to engage in meaningful conversations with children, no matter how silly the topic might be.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Does the Moon Have a Pillow?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
