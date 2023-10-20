Author Wanda Stevens Reilly’s New Book, "You Have Been Catfished," is the Story of How She Was Catfished and a Way to Warn Others of This Happening to Them
Recent release “You Have Been Catfished,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wanda Stevens Reilly, is the author’s real personal story of being taken advantage of and her cautionary tale for others.
Bells, TN, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wanda Stevens Reily, a mother of two, former medical coder, and happily remarried, has completed her new book, “You Have Been Catfished”: a personal story of a time earlier in the author’s life, when she was looking for a fresh start to her life, she put herself out there and in response she was taken advantage of both emotionally and financially, she was catfished.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wanda Stevens Reilly’s cautionary tale seeks to elaborate on what happened to her but also how she managed to start her life over and find happiness again, using this book to serve as a warning to others so that they do not go through the same hardship that she did.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “You Have Been Catfished” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
