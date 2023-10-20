Author M. Bernadette Busala’s New Book, "Through Dreams and Revelations," is a Heartfelt Compilation of Biblical Verses That Reveal Christ's Destined Return and Salvation
Recent release “Through Dreams and Revelations,” from Newman Springs Publishing author M. Bernadette Busala, is a fascinating series that takes a compelling look at various Biblical passages revealed to the author through her dreams that have spoken to the heart about Christ's return. Each chosen verse will help open the eyes of readers to what is to come as depicted within the Book of Revelation.
New York, NY, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- M. Bernadette Busala has completed her new book, “Through Dreams and Revelations”: a gripping collection of Biblical verses inspired by the author’s dreams that have helped to guide her along her journey of faith to understand Christ’s teachings and God’s plan for her.
Busala shares, “I did get help through understanding my dreams through biblical keys for hearing God’s voice in the night through my dreams. It’s a 164-page book about God speaking to me through the dreams I’ve had throughout the years.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, M. Bernadette Busala’s engaging tale will take readers on a journey through pertinent Scriptural passages pertaining to Christ’s triumphant return, as specified in the Book of Revelation, to help readers prepare for the promised events to come. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Busala aims to inspire her readers to take these passages to heart so that they too can make the choice to center God in their lives and seek His love and saving grace.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Through Dreams and Revelations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
