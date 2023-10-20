Author M. Bernadette Busala’s New Book, "Through Dreams and Revelations," is a Heartfelt Compilation of Biblical Verses That Reveal Christ's Destined Return and Salvation

Recent release “Through Dreams and Revelations,” from Newman Springs Publishing author M. Bernadette Busala, is a fascinating series that takes a compelling look at various Biblical passages revealed to the author through her dreams that have spoken to the heart about Christ's return. Each chosen verse will help open the eyes of readers to what is to come as depicted within the Book of Revelation.