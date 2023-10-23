Author Yader Hernandez’s New Book, "The Mighty: Absence of Man: Book 2 in Series," Follows a Group Known as the Truecians as They Prepare to Fight a Bloodsucking Enemy
Recent release “The Mighty: Absence of Man: Book 2 in Series,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Yader Hernandez, is a gripping adventure that finds the Truecians up against a formidable and terrifying enemy. But when an unexpected twist leads them astray, the Truecians will find one of their own has gone missing and discover a new objective they must accomplish before it's too late.
Miami, FL, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Yader Hernandez has completed his new book, “The Mighty: Absence of Man: Book 2 in Series”: a captivating tale that follows a band of heroes that must defeat a dangerous enemy, but find their task thrown for a loop when a shocking turn of events changes everything for them.
“The Truecians are called back to Town Real after a bloodsucking creature captures villagers for its experiments and digestive delight,” writes Hernandez. “Ivan and the rest of the Truecians make their way to face Batton, a formidable foe, with the goal to free the captives and put an end to the creature’s fleshly desires; but an unexpected twist not only thwarts their effort but catapults them into a whole new objective. Join the Truecians in their quest as one of their own goes missing and the development of God’s purpose for His house to be established and grow takes centerpiece. So take the leap into this young-adult fictional story based on a town that is real.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Yader Hernandez’s enthralling tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on the Truecians’ quest to put an end to Batton and his nefarious plot. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Hernandez weaves an unforgettable thrill ride that’s sure to keep readers spellbound and ready for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Mighty: Absence of Man: Book 2 in Series" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
