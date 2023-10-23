Author Yader Hernandez’s New Book, "The Mighty: Absence of Man: Book 2 in Series," Follows a Group Known as the Truecians as They Prepare to Fight a Bloodsucking Enemy

Recent release “The Mighty: Absence of Man: Book 2 in Series,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Yader Hernandez, is a gripping adventure that finds the Truecians up against a formidable and terrifying enemy. But when an unexpected twist leads them astray, the Truecians will find one of their own has gone missing and discover a new objective they must accomplish before it's too late.