Dr. A.H. Yurvati’s New Book, “This to Me,” Follows the Author Through His Own Medical Complications After Dedicating His Entire Life to Helping Others as a Doctor
Southlake, TX, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. A.H. Yurvati, an emeritus professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, has completed his most recent book, “This to Me”: a captivating memoir of the author’s experiences as a doctor who finds himself now as a patient after being diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, and the continues highs and lows he faces throughout his professional and personal life.
AOA board certified in cardiothoracic-vascular and general surgery, Dr. A.H. Yurvati is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons as well as the International College of Surgeons. Dr. Yurvati graduated from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in 1986. He completed his internship and general surgery residency at Tulsa Regional Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and served as chief resident in his final year. He then completed a residency in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery at the Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at Browns Mills, New Jersey, where he also served as chief resident. Currently, Dr. Yurvati lives in Texas with his wife Sharon and their Scottish Fold kittens.
“This to Me” is a continuation of the influence the Fates have had on weaving, cutting, and tying the threads of the author’s life, following a diagnosis of multiple myeloma in 2010. Through the use of humor, history, and passion, Dr. Yurvati discusses what it means to transition into a patient after years of treating others, as well as juggling the responsibility of caregiver to his wife after her acute thrombotic stroke.
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. A.H. Yurvati’s book is a deeply personal and emotional journey that reveals just how the author handles all that life continues to throw at him, and what keeps him going despite the trials he and his loved ones have endured.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “This to Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
