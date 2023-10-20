Tina McKenzie Gordon Davis’s New Book, “Lies Among Thieves,” is a Gripping Tale That Explores the Truths, Secrets, and Lies That the Church Pulpit Often Holds
Ocoee, FL, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tina McKenzie Gordon Davis, an ordained itinerant elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and the founder of the nonprofit organization “Siztahudz,” which focuses on the unification of all women, has completed her most recent book, “Lies Among Thieves”: a poignant tale of the secrets and hypocrisies that church leaders often attempt to hide but always manage to come to light, thus pushing people further away from the church.
Born in the small city of Laurel, Mississippi, author Tina McKenzie Gordon Davis leans on her faith for strength as she journeys through life experiences of family, friends, circumstances, and obstacles. Being a wife, mother of five, and grandmother to five, Tina didn’t allow her lifestyle to deter her strong beliefs in education as she obtained numerous certifications, multiple undergrads, and a graduate and doctorate degree. Upon receipt of her numerous credentials, Tina began utilizing her skills as she began her clientele in premarital and marital counseling, along with establishing a continuous clientele as a certified master life coach.
“Being taught my entire life that the man and woman of God is to be revered and acknowledged forever rings clearly in my head,” writes Tina. “Sunday after Sunday, they enter the church adorned in their signature robes, representing an appearance of their holiness with God. What a magnificent sight to behold, but one must also remember the saying ‘all that glitters isn’t gold.’ While they represent the gifts of righteousness robed in the pulpit, they also possess the unrobed worldly characteristics of man. This pulpit pack found that concealing their actions outside the church could and would always require expertise in keeping their secrets from everyone, other than those playing the same games themselves. Keeping score in the eyes of fellas only added intrigue and excitement to the game until one of them unexpectedly wanted to change the game and the rules.
“Jealousy, causing backstabbing, began to show up as the fellas attempted to keep their utmost secrets that would destroy not just their churches but also their marriages. While the battle to maintain secrecy continues, someone desiring to settle a personal score executes a plan, which not only settles her score but also exposes their many years of secrets of lying, cheating, stealing, and sexual immorality of all sitting within the pulpit.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tina McKenzie Gordon Davis’s book is an eye-opening journey that explores the human nature of church leaders, their shortcomings, and their accountability as they continue to lead and preach. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, Tina weaves an unforgettable and spellbinding experience that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Lies Among Thieves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in the small city of Laurel, Mississippi, author Tina McKenzie Gordon Davis leans on her faith for strength as she journeys through life experiences of family, friends, circumstances, and obstacles. Being a wife, mother of five, and grandmother to five, Tina didn’t allow her lifestyle to deter her strong beliefs in education as she obtained numerous certifications, multiple undergrads, and a graduate and doctorate degree. Upon receipt of her numerous credentials, Tina began utilizing her skills as she began her clientele in premarital and marital counseling, along with establishing a continuous clientele as a certified master life coach.
“Being taught my entire life that the man and woman of God is to be revered and acknowledged forever rings clearly in my head,” writes Tina. “Sunday after Sunday, they enter the church adorned in their signature robes, representing an appearance of their holiness with God. What a magnificent sight to behold, but one must also remember the saying ‘all that glitters isn’t gold.’ While they represent the gifts of righteousness robed in the pulpit, they also possess the unrobed worldly characteristics of man. This pulpit pack found that concealing their actions outside the church could and would always require expertise in keeping their secrets from everyone, other than those playing the same games themselves. Keeping score in the eyes of fellas only added intrigue and excitement to the game until one of them unexpectedly wanted to change the game and the rules.
“Jealousy, causing backstabbing, began to show up as the fellas attempted to keep their utmost secrets that would destroy not just their churches but also their marriages. While the battle to maintain secrecy continues, someone desiring to settle a personal score executes a plan, which not only settles her score but also exposes their many years of secrets of lying, cheating, stealing, and sexual immorality of all sitting within the pulpit.”
Published by Fulton Books, Tina McKenzie Gordon Davis’s book is an eye-opening journey that explores the human nature of church leaders, their shortcomings, and their accountability as they continue to lead and preach. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, Tina weaves an unforgettable and spellbinding experience that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Lies Among Thieves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories