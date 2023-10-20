Christa Flack’s Newly Released "A Few Things I Learned Along the Way" is an Enjoyable Collection of Thoughtful Guidance and Life Lessons
“A Few Things I Learned Along the Way,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christa Flack, shares an encouraging exploration of moments that led to realizations and growth both personally and spiritually.
Tucson, AZ, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Few Things I Learned Along the Way”: a warmhearted message of God’s guiding hand. “A Few Things I Learned Along the Way” is the creation of published author Christa Flack, a proud wife, mother, and United States Air Force veteran.
Flack shares, “A parable is defined as a simple story used to illustrate a moral or spiritual lesson, as told by Jesus in the Gospels. Someone once told me I spoke in parables. Really! Jesus I am not, nor am I claiming to be the moral police, far from it. In this book are short glimpses of my life experiences and how the scriptures suddenly became clear to me during those moments. I hope you enjoy and recognize there are times in your life when God is speaking directly to you. I pray that when he does, you listen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christa Flack’s new book will entertain and uplift as readers consider the messages within a series of potent personal experiences.
Consumers can purchase “A Few Things I Learned Along the Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Few Things I Learned Along the Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
