Nan Bradley’s Newly Released "The Next Noah" is a Collection of Personal Miracles Witnessed by the Author Over Several Decades
“The Next Noah,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nan Bradley, is a powerful celebration of all God provides as the author reflects on moments of divine intervention that have led to unexpected blessings.
New York, NY, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Next Noah”: a rousing testament to faith and God’s will. “The Next Noah” is the creation of published author Nan Bradley, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from the University of Arkansas. A former kindergarten teacher, Bradley serves currently as a devoted nanny.
Bradley shares, “When my son was four years old, he prayed for a baby sister with blue eyes and red hair. We adopted her; all the miracles in this book are true. From the beginning, my son has always had a special connection with God. He talks to Him. He’s now a doctor when he was in med school. I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. I was waiting to have both breasts removed. My son was doing an autopsy. After he was done, he rushed into the waiting room where we were waiting. He said, 'Mom, why are you here? You’re supposed to be in surgery.' Then he stopped. 'It’s probably okay because your breast cancer is all gone.'
“I didn’t believe him as usual, and he said, 'Stop it.'
“A nurse came rushing into the waiting room and asked, 'Do you have your records?' I told her no, and she took us in a hurry to the main operating area. They lost all my records and had to do the mammograms all over after reading all the tests. Four doctors came in and said, 'You can put your clothes on and go home. What you had two weeks ago is completely gone.'
“I started crying and said, 'My son has been fasting and praying for forty days and forty nights.'
“I moved to Texas. Eighteen years ago, my daughter has been to the hospital to see what the sex of her new child would be and was told she must abort the baby. In the ultrasound, both legs and arms were broken. My son began praying, and before the delivery, he fasted and prayed for forty days again, and my granddaughter just turned eighteen alive and well—another miracle. Any other miracles are included in my book. God is in control, and if we truly believe, anything is possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nan Bradley’s new book encourages readers to celebrate all God provides and to seek him in each day.
Consumers can purchase “The Next Noah” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Next Noah,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
