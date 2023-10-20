Kisha Eden’s Newly Released "Tommy Was Found with Cancer" is a Heartfelt Message of Encouragement for Families Facing a Cancer Diagnosis
“Tommy Was Found with Cancer,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kisha Eden, is an emotionally charged juvenile narrative that takes the concept of childhood cancer to a level easily understood by young readers.
New York, NY, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tommy Was Found with Cancer”: a message of comfort and understanding from a former medical professional. “Tommy Was Found with Cancer” is the creation of published author Kisha Eden.
Kisha Eden shares, “Kisha Eden is a retired registered nurse who has seen many children’s illnesses. The diagnosis of cancer strikes fear and despair in many people, but it doesn’t mean certain death. In a child’s case, all family members must remain calm and positive that the doctors know the right treatments. Children are very perceptive to the feelings of their parents, and if the child perceives they expect him to die, he will give up hope and perish. Children can fight cancer and win with the trust, faith, love, and encouragement from all around them. You could be their champion!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kisha Eden’s new book will bring readers a sense of understanding and empowerment as they face the next steps of overcoming a challenging diagnosis.
Consumers can purchase “Tommy Was Found with Cancer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tommy Was Found with Cancer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kisha Eden shares, “Kisha Eden is a retired registered nurse who has seen many children’s illnesses. The diagnosis of cancer strikes fear and despair in many people, but it doesn’t mean certain death. In a child’s case, all family members must remain calm and positive that the doctors know the right treatments. Children are very perceptive to the feelings of their parents, and if the child perceives they expect him to die, he will give up hope and perish. Children can fight cancer and win with the trust, faith, love, and encouragement from all around them. You could be their champion!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kisha Eden’s new book will bring readers a sense of understanding and empowerment as they face the next steps of overcoming a challenging diagnosis.
Consumers can purchase “Tommy Was Found with Cancer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tommy Was Found with Cancer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories