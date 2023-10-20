Andrew Lai’s Newly Released "52 Sermon Outlines" is a Helpful Pastoral Resource That Will Help Inspire and Guide the Development of Effective Sermons
“52 Sermon Outlines,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew Lai, is a thoughtful opportunity for inspiration as religious leaders seek to develop sermons that will encourage growth and commitment within their congregations.
Richmond, CA, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “52 Sermon Outlines”: a biblically driven resource for spiritual leaders. “52 Sermon Outlines” is the creation of published author Andrew Lai, a native of Malaysia who received an honorary Ph.D. of Divinity from Evangel Christian University, Louisiana.
Lai shares, “While serving as the pastor, the author found it was a challenging task to have a sermon prepared for every Sunday. Therefore, among all his sermon materials, he selected 52 sermon outlines, hoping they might be helpful for both pastors and lay-persons as well.
“Here is a disclaimer of the originality : The author has milked many cows, but he churns his own butter. An outline is just the skeleton of a sermon. It is the skill of attaching meat to the bones and also whatever spices be added to make a tasty meal. The author hopes from these mere outlines would come many life-changing and touching sermons that would bring glory to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Lai’s new book is shared in brotherhood, faith, and celebration of God’s glory.
Consumers can purchase “52 Sermon Outlines” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “52 Sermon Outlines,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lai shares, “While serving as the pastor, the author found it was a challenging task to have a sermon prepared for every Sunday. Therefore, among all his sermon materials, he selected 52 sermon outlines, hoping they might be helpful for both pastors and lay-persons as well.
“Here is a disclaimer of the originality : The author has milked many cows, but he churns his own butter. An outline is just the skeleton of a sermon. It is the skill of attaching meat to the bones and also whatever spices be added to make a tasty meal. The author hopes from these mere outlines would come many life-changing and touching sermons that would bring glory to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Lai’s new book is shared in brotherhood, faith, and celebration of God’s glory.
Consumers can purchase “52 Sermon Outlines” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “52 Sermon Outlines,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories