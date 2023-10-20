Joe La Fountaine’s Newly Released "Hollywondra" is a Vibrant Fantasy Novel That Takes Readers on a Journey of Destiny
“Hollywondra,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joe La Fountaine, is a delightful blend of action and imagination as a young warrior encounters a mission of unexpected magnitude and discovery.
Roseburg, OR, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hollywondra”: an exciting journey of faith and twists of fate. “Hollywondra” is the creation of published author Joe La Fountaine, a dedicated husband who recently retired after nearly forty years served in the Oregon school system.
La Fountaine shares, “He was a young warrior by the standards of his community. Even though Jarius had been recently knighted, he still struggled to understand why he was chosen to find the most holy of religious artifacts. This was clearly a mission that should have been assigned to the greatest Elvan warrior. He also understood that this was his destiny, a destiny that would require him to travel to an unknown land to find the ancient artifact known only as the Ray of Light. He had no idea what the Ray of Light looked like. He was only traveling with the faith that his God would reveal it to him in time to save his kingdom from the evil forces of Zel Camber. He knew he would have to find the Ray of Light and return before these evil forces could destroy the last elves on Namron Rae.
“His journey would take him to a strange land and force him to engage these people with the strangest surroundings and customs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe La Fountaine’s new book provides readers with an exciting new voice in the fantasy genre as La Fountaine showcases a knack for compelling storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Hollywondra” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hollywondra,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
