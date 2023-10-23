Deb McDonald’s Newly Released “A Bushel and A Peck” is a Sweet Tale of a Loving Therapy Dog’s Special Connection with a Charming Woman
“A Bushel and A Peck,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deb McDonald, is a delightful celebration of the joy and comfort dogs can bring to our lives as the story of Boo unfolds.
Custar, OH, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Bushel and A Peck”: a warmhearted tale of friendship and connection. “A Bushel and A Peck” is the creation of published author Deb McDonald, a proud wife and accomplished photographer.
McDonald shares, "'A bushel and a peck' is an old saying used quite often by Wilma in the story when she greets Boo each day at the door. She always says to Boo, 'Oh, Boo, I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deb McDonald’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness the unconditional love between two kind souls.
Consumers can purchase “A Bushel and A Peck” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Bushel and A Peck,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories