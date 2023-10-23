Dr. Dana Nicholson’s Newly Released "Laboring in the Vineyard: A Biblical Perspective on Pastoral Leadership" is a Potent Reminder of the Weight of Leadership
“Laboring in the Vineyard: A Biblical Perspective on Pastoral Leadership,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Dana Nicholson, is an encouraging discussion of the challenges and blessings of being responsible for the spiritual welfare of others.
St. Albans, NY, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Laboring in the Vineyard: A Biblical Perspective on Pastoral Leadership”: a thoughtful consideration of the realities of religious leaders. “Laboring in the Vineyard: A Biblical Perspective on Pastoral Leadership” is the creation of published author Dr. Dana Nicholson, a graduate of The New Greater Bethel Bible Institute with a bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree in Theology. In addition to her theological background, she is an inner-city public-school teacher with a Master of Science degree and Post-Graduate Advanced Certificates in Education.
Dr. Nicholson shares, “Accepting the responsibility of being held accountable for one’s soul is not something that should be taken lightly. The call and office of pastorship must be entered into with careful thought and consideration. Jesus himself paid a high price as a ransom for many, likewise, one serving within the ministerial role must also count the cost. All things considered, saving a lost soul from the pits of hell is priceless.
“In this text, you will understand the roles of pastors, their social, and emotional needs, the purpose of the church, and the importance of twenty-first century church leadership. Whether you are a novice pastor or veteran, this text will provide useful nuggets of information that will guide pastors as they continue to labor in the vineyard.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Dana Nicholson’s new book will empower upcoming and current leaders in their understanding of their significance within the challenges of the modern world.
Consumers can purchase "Laboring in the Vineyard: A Biblical Perspective on Pastoral Leadership" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Laboring in the Vineyard: A Biblical Perspective on Pastoral Leadership," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
