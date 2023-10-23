Rick Killpack’s Newly Released “Put God 1st: A Guide to Gratitude” is an Interactive Journaling Experience That Helps to Encourage Ongoing Gratitude
“Put God 1st: A Guide to Gratitude,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick Killpack, is a potent resource for daily affirmation and celebration of all God provides through thoughtful prompts based in biblical truths.
Park City, UT, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Put God 1st: A Guide to Gratitude”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for anyone seeking strength in Christ. “Put God 1st: A Guide to Gratitude” is the creation of published author Rick Killpack.
Killpack shares, “After fifty-eight years of living, the author has arrived at the realization that the most important things in life are not things at all. They are relationships. The most important relationship you can ever have is with your Creator. Strengthening, cultivating, and growing your relationship with God is the key to a joy-filled, satisfying life. It’s the author’s prayer that this guide will assist you in building that relationship. Nothing compares to the pure joy we experience when we are focused on God, and glorifying His name and His Kingdom. Gratitude is the key that opens the door to joy, in everything else!
“Rick Killpack began his journey with Jesus in 1978 while attending a national Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ conference at Estes Park, Colorado, as a fifteen-year-old high school student. He graduated from Mason City High School where he lettered in football, wrestling, track and was voted by his teammates as captain on both football and track teams.
“He is beyond grateful for all the inspiring pastors, teachers, and other wonderful people he has met along his journey. He has attended a wide variety of religious organizations throughout his life and he sees the great importance of how they assist in building values and families in our society.
“Rick has served on the MCOT (Mobile Crisis Outreach Team) for psychiatric emergencies in Summit County, Utah. He is a mental health advocate having written The Bipolar Booklet and documentary series, American Mood Swings. For more information on Rick’s national project, visit AmericanMoodSwing.com and AmericanMoodSwings.com.
“He attends Mountain Life Church in Park City, Utah.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Killpack’s new book shares a warmhearted resource for comfort and a reminder of God’s ongoing promise of salvation.
Consumers can purchase “Put God 1st: A Guide to Gratitude” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Put God 1st: A Guide to Gratitude,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
