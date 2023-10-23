JR Bray’s Newly Released “Trintarious: A Prodigal Son Story” is an Engaging Coming-of-Age Tale That Draws from Familiar Biblical Themes
“Trintarious: A Prodigal Son Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author JR Bray, is an enjoyable biblical fiction that takes readers on a journey of discovery and rebirth as a young man seeks to find his true path.
New York, NY, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Trintarious: A Prodigal Son Story”: a charming narrative with heavy layers of Christian teachings. “Trintarious: A Prodigal Son Story” is the creation of published author JR Bray, who is from Modesto, California, where he graduated high school in 1971. He served in the US Air Force from 1974 through 1986 and was able to travel the world. He met and married his wife, DiDi, in the Philippines in 1977, and they have three daughters and six grandchildren. He went to Biola University from 1989 to 1991, majoring in Christian education. He has been a musician since high school, a children’s evangelist, and a worship leader. He spent over twenty-eight years as an aircraft mechanic and fifteen years as a guitar tech and is currently serving as a worship leader in Wildomar, California. He lives with DiDi and their three dogs in Sun City, California; and his hobbies include fishing, woodworking, and working on guitars.
Bray shares, “The parable of the prodigal son is familiar to most of us. In Luke 15, Jesus tells of the son that went to his father, asked for and received his inheritance, and then squandered the money on drunkenness and prostitutes. He then came to his senses and, realizing his father’s servants were better off than he was, went crawling back, only to be embraced by his father who threw a party for him. His brother then became angry, and the father had to explain it all to him. It is a great passage and has many teachable aspects to it. But how did the son grow up thinking he needed to go off on his own, and what were the consequences that led to the realization to come home?
“Trintarious is a young man of nineteen who is loved by his family but believes his destiny is to follow his own path and live his life as he wants, making his own decisions. With the encouragement of his friends and the blessing of his family, he sets off for unknown adventures on his beloved camel and learns the hard way that life away from those who love you is difficult and fraught with danger. The story and the outcome is well known, but the how and the why are left to the imagination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JR Bray’s new book will entertain as readers venture forth with a young and determined young man with a lot left to learn.
Consumers can purchase “Trintarious: A Prodigal Son Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trintarious: A Prodigal Son Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bray shares, “The parable of the prodigal son is familiar to most of us. In Luke 15, Jesus tells of the son that went to his father, asked for and received his inheritance, and then squandered the money on drunkenness and prostitutes. He then came to his senses and, realizing his father’s servants were better off than he was, went crawling back, only to be embraced by his father who threw a party for him. His brother then became angry, and the father had to explain it all to him. It is a great passage and has many teachable aspects to it. But how did the son grow up thinking he needed to go off on his own, and what were the consequences that led to the realization to come home?
“Trintarious is a young man of nineteen who is loved by his family but believes his destiny is to follow his own path and live his life as he wants, making his own decisions. With the encouragement of his friends and the blessing of his family, he sets off for unknown adventures on his beloved camel and learns the hard way that life away from those who love you is difficult and fraught with danger. The story and the outcome is well known, but the how and the why are left to the imagination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, JR Bray’s new book will entertain as readers venture forth with a young and determined young man with a lot left to learn.
Consumers can purchase “Trintarious: A Prodigal Son Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trintarious: A Prodigal Son Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories